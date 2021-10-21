Anti-Semitic Radicals Cancel Appearance Because Jewish Groups Will Attend

Progressive anti-Semites strike again.

On Wednesday, a climate “activist“ group withdrew from a voting rights rally because Jewish organizations also planned to participate. The Washington, D.C., chapter of “Sunrise Movement” simply canceled its speaking appearance over Jewish groups’ participation.

Some pro-Israel Jewish groups will take part in a voting-rights rally … so the progressive antisemites at @SunriseMvmtDC are boycotting the event. They may not like climate change, but what they 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 hate is Israel.#LeftWingAntisemitismhttps://t.co/6cVs7v60Ij — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) October 21, 2021

Sunrise’s DC chapter cited the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the National Council of Jewish Women, and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as groups that support Israel in its statement.

“Given our commitment to racial justice, self-governance, and indigenous sovereignty, we oppose Zionism and any state that enforces its ideology,” the ignorant screed, which is already inaccessible, read in part.

Sunrise also accused the State of Israel—which it libeled as a “colonial project”—of illegally occupying Palestine and engaging in “violent oppressive tactics that go against the values we advocate for as a hub.”

The revolutionary fascists then urged sponsors of the march to revoke the groups’ membership in its coalition. How’s that for being “inclusive”?

Since all the Jewish groups lean left, the entire episode is not about politics, but pure anti-Semitism.

A review of their website shows the Jewish Council on Public Affairs supports a two-state solution, speaks out on behalf of so-called “climate and racial justice,” and opposes the Muslim travel ban.

The National Council of Jewish Women seeks to empower Israeli and American women, advocates for abortion access, and fights “xenophobic, anti-immigrant, and anti-refugee policies.”

The Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism is a left wing ally that advocates for “racial justice, economic justice, and reform of the criminal-justice system” and “religious pluralism within Israel.”

This is all standard, albeit naive, liberal advocacy. The only area philosophically out of alignment with Sunrise is the groups’ support for Israel’s existence.

Illiberal radicals like Sunrise seem incapable of viewing Jewish-led organizations in America as different from the Israeli government’s actions.

As anti-Jewish incidents rise annually, it’s clearer than ever that anti-Zionism also constitutes anti-Semitism.

“Sunrise’s decision to cancel its speaking appearance is classic anti-Semitism, and is completely incoherent unless you start from the premise that, to folks like Sunrise, there is no issue more important than hating Jews,” Republican fundraiser Eric Levine told PJ Media Thursday. “Even if one were to accept as true the lies these people espouse regarding Israel, their inability to distinguish between Israel the country and Jewish people in general merely demonstrates that their problem is with Jews in general and not Israel.”