Major College Football Coach Fired For Refusing to Obey Democratic Governor's Vaccine Mandate

A head coach at a major college football program — and his four assistants — have been fired, not for poor performance, but for failing to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The Democratic governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, mandated all state educational employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday.

Along with assistants Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stuzmann, and Mark Weber, Washington State Head Coach Nick Rolovich did not comply with Inslee’s edict, and was terminated.

“This is a disheartening day for our football program. Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team. The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency, and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said.

Inslee’s proclamation prohibited “any State Agency from permitting any worker to engage in work for the agency after October 18, 2021, if the worker has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provided proof thereof to the agency.”

Rolovich, a rising star in the coaching ranks, reportedly sought a religious exemption. He was earning $3 million a year and had won three consecutive games, including a thriller Saturday over Stanford.

Two months ago, the 42-year-old became the only unvaccinated head coach in his conference and announced that he would not be getting the shot.

Washington State does not allow for unvaccinated teachers and staff to be tested for the virus as an alternative.

A final effort to halt Inslee’s authoritarian mandate for state employees and health care workers was rejected Monday morning.

University President Kirk Schulz added that he’s “immensely gratified” that nearly 90 percent of his employees and 97 percent of students are now vaccinated, and then praised mask wearing.

In a viral story from the Evergreen State over the weekend, a long-time county trooper lost his job for refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate. Robert LaMay filmed his final call on the radio, where he thanked his colleagues for their support and colorfully told off Inslee. In Seattle, police resistance to the governor’s mandates has been strong.