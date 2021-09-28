NBA Player Takes Stand Against Vaccine Mandates, Media Pounces

Jonathan Isaac apparently is one, though he’s also unique. The Orlando Magic forward has not received the shot and explained his reasoning in a mature fashion — the opposite of someone like LeBron James — during media day, by noting he already had coronavirus. “Our understanding of antibodies, of natural immunity, has changed a great deal from the onset of the pandemic. And it’s still evolving,” the 23-year-old explained. “I understand that the vaccine would help if you catch COVID and you’d be able to have less symptoms from contracting it. But with me having COVID in the past and having antibodies, with my current age group and physical fitness level, it’s not necessarily a fear of mine.” “I would say, the craziness of it all, in terms of not being able to say that it should be everybody’s fair choice without being demeaned or talked crazy to, doesn’t make one comfortable to do what said person is telling them to do,” he added. “Loving your neighbors, not just loving those that agree with you or look like you, or move in the same way that you do … it’s loving those that don’t.”

Thank you!! I just wanted to show how badly I was misrepresented/ share my views on things. To see that many share my opinion is encouraging! Whether you are vaxxed or not you’re free to your own convictions And I stand with you and against bullying! Keep the faith and God bless! https://t.co/zLvVCJbxJm — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 28, 2021