Bernie Sanders Is Still Spouting Nonsense

While radical and centrist Democrats continue to battle over the enormous price tag for President Joe Biden’s budget boondoggle, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders suddenly pleaded for unity in a cliché-laden screed at FoxNews.com.

The noted bully and leading crybaby for an even more profligate bill cited “overwhelming support” from the American people.

Revealing his ignorance of the major shortcomings of issue polling, the octogenarian noted how his bill would “protect the interests of the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor.”

“Some 88 percent believe we should lower the cost of prescription drugs, 84 percent believe we should expand Medicare to include dental care, hearing aids and eye glasses, 73 percent support establishing Paid Family and Medical Leave, and 67 percent want universal Pre-K. Further, 67 percent believe the federal government should raise taxes on high-income people and corporations to help pay for these desperately needed programs – which is what this legislation does,” Sanders argued, assuming folks don’t analyze the prodigious bill. “So, given this overwhelming support, why is it taking so long for Congress to pass this bill? The answer is simple. Follow the money.”

Sanders predictably took a shot at so-called Big Pharma — the same companies that produced life-saving vaccines for billions around the globe — for spending “hundreds of millions of dollars” to defeat the massive spending bill.

There’s limited proof of this, but Sanders did not mention his beloved trade unions continuously opposing his government takeover of health care.

The man who’s never had a real job also villainized the forward-thinking fossil fuel industry, saying it “seems to be more concerned about protecting their short-term profits than addressing the existential threat of climate change.”

Other insular progressives like Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), inexplicably backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden, are continuing to push for $3.5 trillion in theft from taxpayers during a time of inflation and record debt.

The Vermonter then trotted out his trademark America-bashing pabulum: “It will end the international embarrassment of the United States of America being the only major country on earth not to guarantee paid family and medical leave as a human right.”

No, I do not think it's acceptable for a new mom in Detroit to be guaranteed ZERO days of paid leave to spend with her newborn, while just over the border in Canada, new moms are guaranteed 119 days. If Canada can guarantee paid leave to its people, why can't we? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 12, 2021

He, or whatever socialist staffer ghostwrote the essay, then incorrectly ranted that Republicans gave $2 trillion in tax breaks to “the wealthy” a few years back and almost caused 32 million Americans to lose their health care.

The would-be Marxist senator again bemoaned how Democrats are stuck with a split U.S. Senate and added emotional manipulation: “The question of whether we finally deliver consequential legislation to improve the lives of working class families comes down to Democratic unity. Will all Democrats stand together to protect the interests of the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor? Will all Democrats stand together to take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry, the health insurance companies, the fossil fuel industry, and wealthy campaign contributors? I certainly hope so.“

That conclusion comes across as another gaslighting effort toward Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who rightly won’t support the legislation at its current extravagant price tag. Manchin and Sinema undoubtedly speak for other senators who oppose this reckless bill yet are too timid to speak up