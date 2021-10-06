Paging Joe Biden: American Children Are Still Trapped in Afghanistan

The Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was not just “chaotic”; it was the worst example of government ineptitude in generations. The president will never live it down, especially because the surrender was completely unnecessary and led to hundreds, if not thousands, of dead civilians in a short period of time.

The drive-by media quickly moved on by Labor Day, but some organizations still have correspondents in the country or region.

Last week, the Sacramento Bee reported that dozens of American students are still trapped in Afghanistan: “San Juan Unified School District officials last week said 41 students were trapped in Afghanistan — a sharp increase from the two-dozen-or-so the district had previously identified. Of the 41 kids, three were evacuated over the weekend from the war-torn country but remain overseas, district officials said.”

Initially, they’d identified only one family, but “[a]ttendance records as the school year has progressed showed more students were missing, and staff traced their whereabouts to the country.”

Principal Nate McGill of Ethel Baker Elementary in Sacramento continues to coordinate with family members and staff on a plan to retrieve the students.

What? The United States must rely on school principals to manage an overseas hostage-rescue operation because President Joe Biden needed to fulfill a campaign pledge?

Rescuing American civilians from Taliban-held territory is the government’s responsibility and should come before a “Civilian Climate Corps,” hiring 87,000 new IRS agents, or bloated progressive welfare legislation.

Related: Biden’s Poll Numbers Are Atrocious

Meanwhile, despite claims by the current administration that efforts to liberate other Americans and our allies from Afghanistan are ongoing, story after story shows that the abandonment of important civilians behind enemy lines continues.

“It’s unbelievable to me that a group of Americans — civilians — had to save this woman’s life because her own government abandoned her,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said of military veterans helping a Pennsylvania mother of four escape from the Taliban last month.

When pressed for comments, Antony Blinken’s State Department only mustered a horrifically bureaucratic statement: “We are tracking events in Afghanistan closely and are reviewing the future of the Fulbright program. We are committed to the aspirations of Afghan students and scholars, and appreciate the continued interest of the semifinalists in study in the United States. We know that this is a challenging time for these Afghan students and their families.”

Related: U.S. General Allegedly Abandons Allies for Souvenirs