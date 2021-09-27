Pelosi Appeases the Far Left Again, Delays Budget Vote

Nancy Pelosi began a big week by caving to the far left.

The House speaker eschewed a vote on the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed earlier this summer, likely because she lacks support to pass it.

Pelosi tells members in closed-door caucus meeting: “We are not going to pass a bill that’s not going to pass the Senate," per multiple sources listening.

Instead, she’s kowtowing to radicals by holding the legislation hostage as she tries to save the potentially country-destroying $3.5 trillion version that Democrats hilariously claim won’t cost a dime.

That boondoggle won’t win any Republican votes, and is so profligate it likely could lose several sane Democrats’ support.

As recently as Friday, Pelosi promised a Sept. 27 vote on the bipartisan legislation — which received 69 votes in the Senate, 19 of them Republicans — so more moderate Democrats would begin considering the hyper-partisan “human infrastructure” bill.

The hard left predictably threatened to vote against the bipartisan bill if it came to the floor because they seek “social justice” balderdash, including unnecessary Green New Deal and racial propaganda items in their monstrosity.

Being a rabid partisan, Pelosi doesn’t want Republicans to receive any credit, but will she let the Hamas Squad further irk moderate Democrats and American voters?

“Pelosi broke her pledge to the so-called moderates, but ultimately all Democrats (and big-spending Republicans) will get what they want, at the expense of taxpayers,” Cato Institute Vice President Ilya Shapiro told PJ Media Monday night. “It’s like two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner.”

Meanwhile, fiscally responsible Senate Republicans stepped up to block efforts to again raise the debt limit Monday.

Democrats needed at least 10 GOP votes to advance the bill, but knew Republicans would not support their partisan machinations since it was linked to the crazy bill. Democrats can still lift the debt ceiling in a party-line vote, making their fearmongering overrated.

“We’ll see if Washington Democrats actually want to govern, or whether they want to add the prospects of a government shutdown to the list with inflation, Afghanistan, the border, and all the other national crises that are the direct result of their own decisions,” Mitch McConnell said Monday.