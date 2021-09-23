'Get Out of Texas': Protesters Blast Al Sharpton During Border Visit

As Biden administration officials allow the southern border crisis to deteriorate, their old friend, Rev. Al Sharpton, toured the makeshift Haitian migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

NEW: Reverend Al Sharpton has arrived at the international bridge camp in Del Rio and is getting a tour of the situation. At Del Rio airport earlier, he called for the Biden administration to halt all deportations of Haitian migrants. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/aSkorM8dNR

Before departing, Sharpton sought an impromptu press conference, likely to spew some racial invective and divide Americans even more.

His remarks were abbreviated as protesters shouted him down.

#AlSharpton spoke for just 2 minutes 30 seconds after touring the #DelRio migrant camp and it was very hard to hear his remarks over protesters, one yelling "You’re a racist. Nobody wants you in Texas. Nobody wants you in Texas. Why are you here?" pic.twitter.com/GwyCPisTJz — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) September 23, 2021

The crowd of local residents yelled “you’re a liar,” “go home,” “get out of Texas,” and “our Border Patrol are heroes.”

“Why are you stoking racism where it doesn’t exist? Nobody wants to hear your racist nonsense in Del Rio!” one man said.

Attendees eventually crowded the huckster’s entourage, exchanging words, before a visibly angered Sharpton left the location.

Sharpton’s failure to communicate his racial grievances comes as taxpayer-funded “journalists” like Yamiche Alcindor continue to lie about the Border Patrol and radicals like California Rep. Maxine Waters offensively compare international security measures to slavery.

“These images … look like slavery”: PBS reporter @Yamiche uses her perch in the WH press pool to demand Biden “speak up forcefully” on behalf of Haitian illegal immigrants and against @CBP pic.twitter.com/QMmFVo6zrz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2021

Related: If Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Toxic, Why Not Al Sharpton?