Anti-Semites Get Their Wish: Democrats Yank Money for Israel Defense

By A.J. Kaufman Sep 21, 2021 4:19 PM ET
The left finally found a spending measure they dislike.

Democrats removed $1 billion that had been allotted for Israel’s missile defense from a government funding package Tuesday afternoon. Jew-hating “progressives” protested against the essential money because they support terrorism and thus do not want Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system to exist. House leadership, eternally fearful of their left flank, stripped the provision just minutes before a procedural vote.

The Iron Dome funding, which is critical for protection from terrorists’ rocket attacks, could instead be included in the annual defense bill.

This latest episode of anti-Israel bigotry from the left comes as Republicans portray the Democrats as anti-Israel due to the left’s long-standing disdain for the United States’ alliance with the only liberal democracy in the Middle East.

“To comprehend just how much contemporary progressives detest Israel, let’s remember that the Iron Dome is a defensive weapon. It has not only saved thousands of Jewish lives from missiles attacks emanating from Islamic terror groups but countless Palestinian lives,” David Harsanyi wrote Tuesday. “Without it, Israel would need to retaliate for strikes with devastating force and be far more proactive in fighting Hamas — and quite likely, be compelled to reinvade Gaza. And yet a faction of Democrats are willing to sink a debt-ceiling hike over our alliance with the only liberal nation in the region.”

One of the biggest hypocrites and Israel haters in Congress, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, told her fellow lunatics early Tuesday that she would meet Speaker Nancy Pelosi today to force funding for Iron Dome to be retracted. Seems the radical anti-Semites got their wish.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza) also pushed Pelosi to cave to their bigotry.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), a rare pro-Israel Democrat, expressed frustration with the move.

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets. An author of three books, he's also a columnist for Alpha News and currently resides in the Midwest.
