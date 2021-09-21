Anti-Semites Get Their Wish: Democrats Yank Money for Israel Defense

The left finally found a spending measure they dislike.

Democrats removed $1 billion that had been allotted for Israel’s missile defense from a government funding package Tuesday afternoon. Jew-hating “progressives” protested against the essential money because they support terrorism and thus do not want Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system to exist. House leadership, eternally fearful of their left flank, stripped the provision just minutes before a procedural vote.

There was a hold up in moving forward with the CR to fund the government & suspend the debt ceiling because a group of progressives didn't want to vote for $1 billion in funding for Israel's iron dome. That specific funding has now been removed, I'm told. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 21, 2021

And the new CR text is now coming, minus the $1 billion funding for Iron Dome. Rules coming back in at 2:30pm to try and finish this up. — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) September 21, 2021

The Iron Dome funding, which is critical for protection from terrorists’ rocket attacks, could instead be included in the annual defense bill.

This latest episode of anti-Israel bigotry from the left comes as Republicans portray the Democrats as anti-Israel due to the left’s long-standing disdain for the United States’ alliance with the only liberal democracy in the Middle East.

BREAKING → Democrats just pulled funding from the Iron Dome—the missile defense system that has saved countless lives in Israel from Hamas' rocket attacks. While Dems capitulate to the antisemitic influence of their radical members, Republicans will always stand with Israel. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 21, 2021

“To comprehend just how much contemporary progressives detest Israel, let’s remember that the Iron Dome is a defensive weapon. It has not only saved thousands of Jewish lives from missiles attacks emanating from Islamic terror groups but countless Palestinian lives,” David Harsanyi wrote Tuesday. “Without it, Israel would need to retaliate for strikes with devastating force and be far more proactive in fighting Hamas — and quite likely, be compelled to reinvade Gaza. And yet a faction of Democrats are willing to sink a debt-ceiling hike over our alliance with the only liberal nation in the region.”

One of the biggest hypocrites and Israel haters in Congress, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, told her fellow lunatics early Tuesday that she would meet Speaker Nancy Pelosi today to force funding for Iron Dome to be retracted. Seems the radical anti-Semites got their wish.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza) also pushed Pelosi to cave to their bigotry.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), a rare pro-Israel Democrat, expressed frustration with the move.

The Iron Dome protects innocent civilians in Israel from terrorist attacks and some of my colleagues have now blocked funding it. We must stand by our historic ally — the only democracy in the a Middle East. https://t.co/otHSzlvYLp — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) September 21, 2021

