Is it Abusive to Mask School Children?

Between the ongoing Afghanistan calamity, the southern border debacle, record crime, and inflation, even liberal-leaning writers know the Democrats are in a crisis, as President Joe Biden hides out in the Maryland mountains.

And then there’s the COVID-19 situation. Conservatives and clear-thinking people know the Delta variant and its alarmism will eventually go away, but vaccine hesitancy and masking have not.

Suburban women cost former President Donald Trump a second term. But they don’t dislike Republicans. Will Democrats’ current anti-science draconian rules perturb those suburbanites enough to make 2022 worse than a dozen years ago when Democrats lost 63 House and six Senate seats?

Last week, the president said his administration is “checking” to see whether or not has the legal authority to order a nationwide mask mandate for school children. “I don’t believe I do [have that power], thus far.”

I checked; he doesn’t.

That sounds similar to what he said late last month regarding the perpetual eviction moratorium before he illegally extended it.

Amid the latest edicts from the increasingly political CDC, parents know that school children should not be forced to wear masks in order to attend class. Despite the best efforts from so-called experts, new guidance lacks data proving that wearing masks reduces coronavirus transmission in children.

In their now-famous “Case against Masks for children” Wall Street Journal column, Drs. Marty Makary and Cody Meissner explain there is no proof that forcing children to wear masks will help them; in fact, it’s more likely to hurt them.

“Children who have myopia can have difficulty seeing because the mask fogs their glasses… The discomfort of a mask distracts some children from learning. By increasing airway resistance during exhalation, masks can lead to increased levels of carbon dioxide in the blood,” the doctors wrote.

The doctors also believe the potential psychological harm of widespread masking is a concern.

“Facial expressions are integral to human connection, particularly for young children, who are only learning how to signal fear, confusion, and happiness,” they opined. “Covering a child’s face mutes these nonverbal forms of communication and can result in robotic and emotionless interactions, anxiety, and depression.”

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield also raised questions about masking school children, claiming, “There’s a variety of negative public health consequences that happened as a consequence of doing virtual learning. I think it’s imperative that we get the kids back to face-to-face learning and do all we can to keep them there. There’s very few studies that really are compelling [to support masking] in that setting of the classroom.”

Do Democrats truly care? Judging by their actions, hardly.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser went maskless at a wedding reception after she reimposed mask mandate; vociferous anti-Semitic Rep. Rashida Tlaib danced joyously indoors without a mask after she criticized Republicans for resisting new masking guidelines; and former President Barack Obama infamously celebrated his 60th birthday this month maskless with several hundred friends, potentially leading to a local COVID outbreak.

When not prioritizing nonsense like critical race theory or climate change, Democrat leaders discard masks, too. They either do not believe their “science” or are too self-righteous to follow. Don’t make kids, who have no agency and are under almost no threat, suffer.