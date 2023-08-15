Karine Jean-Pierre Says There's 'Zero Evidence' Joe Biden Was Involved in Hunter's Business Dealings

Denying reality seems to be every leftist’s superpower; it’s about the only thing they’re capable of doing correctly.

Despite Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer testifying before the House Oversight Committee that the president was directly involved in his son’s business dealings, the White House says otherwise. Archer revealed that Biden spoke with his son’s business partners at least 20 times. He also told Congress that Biden attended two separate dinners at Washington’s Café Milano with his son’s business partners from Eastern Europe and Central Asia, once in 2014 and again in 2015.

Archer also revealed a 2011 letter addressed to him by then-Vice President Biden to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which contained a handwritten postscript, which read, “P.S. Happy you guys are together.”

“He was aware of Hunter’s business, he met with Hunter’s business partners, I mean you found a letter that illustrates that he knew me,” Archer said.

If Biden was never involved in Hunter’s business dealings, then why would he have sent a letter to one of his son’s business partners?

Despite the letter and Archer’s testimony, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre maintains that the president was never engaged in Hunter’s business dealings.

“If you think about what Republicans in Congress have tried to do for years — right? — they have been making claims of, and allegations — right? — about [the] president on this front, over and over again,” the press secretary said when reporters asked if Special Counsel David Weiss might uncover evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s foreign business ventures.

“And month after month, year after year, they have been investigating every single angle of this and looking at and looking for any evidence to back their allegations,” she added. “That’s what they’ve been do[ing] for years, for months, and we’ve seen it over the past several weeks. And what’s been the result of that? If you ask yourself, what we have seen from that? They keep turning up documents and witnesses showing that the president wasn’t involved, never discussed these business dealings, and did nothing wrong.”

“There’s been zero evidence showing otherwise. And so that’s what we have seen over the past several months. That’s what we’ve seen over the past several years. So I’ll leave it at that,” Jean-Pierre continued.

While Jean-Pierre is not good at remembering the names or genders of senators, she sure is good at denying the fact that the president was involved in his son’s overseas ventures.