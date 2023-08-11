U.S. Suicides Reached an All-Time High in 2022

Amid ideological warfare in the U.S., a total deterioration of traditions, customs, and happiness, we now find out that the number of suicides in the U.S. last year was the highest ever recorded in history.

In 2022, 49,449 people died by suicide in the U.S., marking a 2% increase in the number of suicides compared to the year prior. An estimated 6,529 people ages 10-24 died by suicide in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, males, who make up 50% of the population, were associated with 80% of suicides. The one bright spot is that suicides among kids and young adults ages 10-24 decreased by 8% from 2021 to 2022.

According to the CDC, “Suicide is rarely caused by a single circumstance or event. Instead, a range of factors — at the individual, relationship, community, and societal levels — can increase risk. These risk factors are situations or problems that can increase the possibility that a person will attempt suicide.”

Of the 49,449 suicide deaths in 2022, 38,358 were associated with males, while 9,825 deaths were associated with females. Demographically, 36,681 deaths came from white individuals. The next closest demographic was Hispanic or Latino, which had 4,907 suicide deaths, according to the CDC.

In terms of age, elderly people over the age of 85 were responsible for the highest rates of suicide — 22.4 in 100,000. The lowest rates of suicide belonged to kids 10-14 years old.

The CDC reported that firearms were the most commonly used method in suicides last year, with 55% of all suicide victims using guns. Suffocation was the second-most used method, with 26% of suicides occurring because of it.

“These numbers are a sobering reminder of how urgent it is that we further expand access to mental health care, address the root causes of mental health struggles, and recognize the importance of checking on and supporting one another,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in the statement. “If you or a loved one are in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please know that your life matters and that you are not alone. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 for anyone who needs help.”

As PJ Media’s Gwendolyn Sims previously reported, in March 2022, Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer was one of the 49,449 individuals who took their own lives. Meyers’ father said his daughter was being retaliated against for defending a teammate, according to Fox News.

Suicide rates in the U.S. increased by 37% between the years 2000 and 2018 and decreased by 5% between 2018-2020. Such rates began peaking in 2021 and have shown no signs of slowing down — unfortunately.