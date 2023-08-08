Poll Shows Most New Hampshire Voters Would Vote for Trump Even If He's Convicted

Most New Hampshire voters would still vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024, even if the former president is convicted.

Trump is currently facing life behind bars and potentially the death penalty if he is convicted on all three indictments he faces.

One of the indictments concerns the former president’s alleged “falsifying” of business records in New York. Another indictment was given to Trump based on his alleged hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and the third — though probably not the last — indictment was given to the former president on the grounds that he incited the Capitol protests of Jan. 6, 2021, and tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

An NHJournal/co-efficient poll released Monday found that 62% of Republican primary voters would cast their vote for Trump even if he is convicted on felony charges, while 57% of GOP voters would still support him even if he was “serving time in prison during the 2024 general election.”

“To paraphrase Donald Trump, he could stand in the middle of Elm Street [in Manchester, the state’s largest city] and shoot someone and not lose any voters,” GOP strategist Jim Merrill told NHJournal, referring to remarks Trump made in 2016.

The poll also detailed that 25% of GOP primary voters would not vote for Trump if he is convicted, while 13% said they would never vote for the former president. Nearly 30% of respondents said they would not vote for Trump if he was behind bars.

The poll surveyed 862 GOP primary voters and was conducted from Aug. 5-7, after the former president was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., concerning the Jan. 6 protests and the then-President’s alleged attempts at overturning the 2020 election.

About 75% of respondents declared Trump innocent of the charges he’s facing, while 40% argued the entire scenario is a political persecution, and 35% said the former president has done nothing wrong. Just 25% believed that Trump was guilty.

“As a pollster, I wonder if there is any other political figure in America who could generate this level of loyalty,” co-efficient CEO Ryan Munce told NHJournal. “It will be difficult for any Republican to peel away these voters.”

The NHJournal/co-efficient poll showed that 43% of New Hampshire voters would vote for Trump if the 2024 election were held today. The rest of the GOP presidential candidates only garnered single-digit support in the poll.

Trump is trailed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, billionaire tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.