Ex-Stripper Says Hunter Biden Is an Easily Manipulated 'Puppy'

An ex-stripper from Hunter Biden’s past has come out and revealed that Hunter — as we all know — is simply a patsy who can be easily manipulated.

Like father like son, right?

Hunter was an easily manipulated “puppy” according to the ex-stripper, who goes by the name Kennedy.

Kennedy admitted that she was able to manipulate Hunter into giving her $2,000 during her relationship with him, which lasted from 2018-2019, according to the New York Post.

This was around the same time Hunter had falsely portrayed himself as an intelligent and honest international powerbroker who raked in millions of dollars for his corrupt family.

“He was like a dog that I dragged and led on,” Kennedy told investigative organization Marco Polo. “I just led him on and played with him like a walking ATM.”

“I had a few guys like Hunter who I would lead on and take tips and shopping from and leave them ‘hanging.’ It’s part of the stripper gig. Get all you can out of these idiots and move on,” Kennedy added. “I was able to finesse Hunter without sex because I’m beautiful and smart. I saw a whale and took advantage, It was that easy.”

Kennedy told Marco Polo that her relationship with Hunter began “through the strip club,” and admitted they were once intimate with one another.

“He’s a piece of s—t but most addicts are,” Kennedy noted. “He was a f—king crackhead. Hunter became useless when I couldn’t extort him any longer.”

During her one-year relationship with Hunter, Kennedy said she garnered nearly $20,000.

However, Kennedy was recently interviewed by the New York Post and tried to walk back her comments concerning Hunter.

She said that she didn’t actually meet Hunter at a strip club, but rather at a tanning salon she owned. Kennedy also insisted she never slept with Hunter in exchange for money.

“The girls I knew would meet Hunter when he would frequent the club. He asked one of the girls, ‘Do you know where I could get a good spray tan?’ and they gave him my card,” Kennedy said. “He came to my one-room salon that I rented and got a spray tan. He tipped me $500 and I was like ‘WTF? Who is this guy?’ And one of the girls texted me that we gave Joe Biden’s son your card.”

Kennedy said that around the time revelations of Hunter’s abandoned laptop surfaced, Hunter approached her and told her not to believe any of the things being said about him in the news.

“I was at a beauty convention in Philadelphia and he said to me, ‘I need to talk to you, let’s meet for dinner.’ He said, ‘There are things about me that are coming out. I want you to not believe them. None of them are true,’” she said. “The last time I saw Hunter he said to me, ‘Promise me that you will just be my friend.”