Spanish Military Makes It Beneficial For Men To Switch Genders

I may be showing my age here, but growing up I really liked a band called “Three Dog Night.” They had quite a few hits, and one of them was titled “Never Been To Spain.”

The opening lyrics went like this:

Well, I never been to Spain But I kinda like the music

Say the ladies are insane there

And they sure know how to use it

They don't abuse it

Never gonna lose it

I can't refuse it.

Times have changed in Spain. The ladies are still insane there, but now they abuse it, and it’s much easier to refuse it. The reason for that change is due to the fact many of the ladies in Spain aren’t ladies at all, they’re men. Even worse… they’re soldiers.

Yes, you heard me correctly. Thanks to the "Ley-de-Trans" or "Trans Law" that was somehow implemented in March 2023, which socialist parliamentarians managed to pass despite strong opposition from conservatives and feminists, forty-one men in Spain's north-Africa autonomous city Ceuta have made the drastic decision to change their gender on official documents from male to female.

Under the new law, men no longer need to take cross-sex hormones for two years or undergo medical evaluations in order to call themselves women. All they have to do to become a “woman” is to fill out some paperwork and formally request that their ID card and passport reflect their preferred gender identity.

So, some of the ladies in Spain have beards, male genitalia, children, and prefer women. Yet, they are considered to be women only because of their “official” paperwork. The qualifications used to be a lot higher, but liberals and DEI have lowered that bar considerably.

The reason for this sudden desire to pretend to be female is incentivized by the new law. It seems that females get perks that are not available to males — things such as higher pay, better pensions, better sleeping conditions, and even private bathrooms. Of the forty-one men, only four have changed their names.

For example, Army Corporal Roberto Perdigones is a 35-year-old corporal in the army stationed in Ceuta. He told the Spanish newspaper El Español his reasons for making the change:

On the outside, I feel like a heterosexual man, but on the inside, I am a lesbian, and it is the latter that counts. This is why I made the legal change to become a woman.

Perdigones went on to say that he was encouraged to change his gender because of "positive discrimination" and has since received a 15 percent salary increase.

For changing my gender, I have been told that my pension has gone up because women get more to compensate for inequality. I also get 15 percent more salary for being a mother.

I even have a private room in the barracks, all to myself, with a private bathroom. This is because I cannot be with men as I am a woman, and I did not consider it appropriate to be with biological women out of respect for them.

Perdigones is tracking even more advantages. He plans on using his additional privilege as a woman to sue for shared custody of his 16-year-old son, assuming the courts will agree.

Sources have told El Español that other law enforcement agencies are also seeing a rise in their members changing their genders as a form of rebellion against the law. A Civil Guard source told the newspaper:

I have already seen several cases among my colleagues, and it is going to increase there are quite a few people who have requested it and are in the process. So, from time to time, the number is going to be much higher.

There is exploitation and then there is blatantly obvious, vividly-bright, neon-sign exploitation. This is so ridiculous; you have to wonder how long it will be tolerated. Besides the glaring stupidity of the law, think about the additional costs involved. The fact that a 35 year old man with a beard will now be considered a mother is all you need to know.

Like Three Dog Night, I have never been to Spain either. I still like the music, but ….