What Does Funding Bad Movies Have to Do With Reducing Inflation?

It’s a well-known fact that no one entity can waste money like the United States government. What makes that fact even more infuriating is the total lack of accountability. The only explanation we get, if we get one at all, is from the people who are wasting the money, so essentially one group lies and another one swears to it.

In August of 2022, Uncle Joe gift-wrapped a full load of BS and gave it a very pleasant-sounding name. You know, the kind of name that tries to make a pipe dream sound like it’s absolutely vital. It even came with an official-sounding explanation/definition.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s website, “The Inflation Reduction Act” is:

The single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, enabling America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice, securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050.

Sounds official, right? As official as a total lie can sound. In my humble opinion, the whole clean energy and climate change charade is all about economics and has nothing to do with the environment.

For instance, even though Biden didn’t receive the rumored endorsement from Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, that didn’t stop him from spreading the wealth around to Swift’s favorite tight end. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce is using the president’s renewable energy tax credits to finance the film “My Dead Friend Zoe.”

If you aren’t agitated enough about the fact that something Biden titled “The Inflation Reduction Act” has loopholes and back doors big enough to fund low-budget comedy movies for multi-millionaires with taxpayer’s money, listen to the disgusting arrogance of one of the other beneficiaries of OUR generosity.

“Hollywood is risky, right? On a scale of one to ten, Hollywood, it is a 9.5. Especially in terms of independent film,” says “My Dead Friend Zoe” producer Ray Maiello, who runs California-based Radiant Media Studios with Mike Field and is the former head of business affairs at Netflix. “These federal tax credits take the risk down to like a five.”

Kelce, Maiello, and Field are using the very same strategy to finance a second film, the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary “King Pleasure.” Quinn Wilson, the former creative director for Lizzo, is piloting the Boardwalk Pictures film, and the late artist’s estate is cooperating.

Kelce, Maiello, and Field could spark a trend in Hollywood of employing the Inflation Reduction Act as a way to raise funds and bolster the flagging indie film sector. These types of deals have become common outside of Hollywood and now represent a market worth between $7 billion and $9 billion.

Maiello added this:

Mike Field and I wanted to branch out and we’ve been talking about expanding for years, and then Biden really incentivized it. Biden saw that people can’t plan what their tax liabilities are going to be. People don’t want to take risks, and so, he really opened it up with these federal tax credits and we’re combining that with Hollywood. That’s the idea.

That’s the idea? Well, isn’t that nice? We the taxpayers of the United States have made Kelce and his slimy Hollywood buddies feel comfortable. We the people have lowered the risk rate for these people to make bad movies without the fear of suffering monetary consequences. In the meantime, America’s borders are wide open, inflation is raging, and even the most basic American values are under attack.

So Biden has created a new trend where Hollywood uses tax dollars to lower its risk. Maiello seems to think that this will become a new trend, meaning that more and more people will throw more and more money down the drain.

Still, I guess we shouldn’t complain. After all, we will have more horrible movies to watch even if we can’t afford popcorn.