Johns Hopkins Tells Us Who's Privileged (Whether You Know It or Not)

Sigh. Does the left ever get tired of finger-pointing? Not a day goes by without a self-appointed justice warrior either screaming at or whining about some perceived wrong against a leftist person or group. Leftists' beliefs are so radical that no action against them is necessary for them to feel victimized. You can offend the left simply by existing.

The Johns Hopkins University DEI office, led by Chief Diversity Officer Sherita Hill Golden, demonstrated a perfect example of this type of delusion. Golden, who is African American, sent an email out earlier this month to employees of the university. End Wokeness posted a screenshot of the email on X.

Before we get to the email, I wanted to show the generally accepted definition of the word “privilege.”

Privilege or prerogative refers to a special advantage or right possessed by an individual or group. A privilege is a right or advantage gained by birth, social position, effort, or concession. It can have either legal or personal sanction: the privilege of paying half fare, the privilege of calling whenever one wishes.

In the email, Golden designates “privilege” as its “Diversity Word of the Month.” Which she deliberately modifies to better fit her agenda. Here is Golden’s Version of the word “privilege:”

Privilege is a set of unearned benefits given to people who are in a specific group. Privilege operates on a personal, interpersonal, cultural, and institutional levels and it provides advantages and favors to members of dominant groups at the expense of members of other groups. In the United States, privilege is granted to people who have membership in one or more of these social identity groups: White people Able bodied people Heterosexuals Cisgender people Males Christians Middle or owning class people Middle-aged people English-speaking people

The email concluded with this statement:

Privilege is characteristically invisible to people who have it. People in dominant groups often believe they have earned the privileges they enjoy or that everyone could have access to these privileges if only they worked to earn them. In fact, privileges are unearned and are granted to people in the dominant groups whether they want those privileges or not, and regardless of their stated intent.

The fact that this woman believes that privileges can’t be earned under any circumstances not only proves the shallowness of her claims but also exposes her insidious intent to manipulate the minds of those who read this email. In her leftist delusion, no one earns anything, and only certain groups are privileged.

Overall, her list is not only racist and totally bigoted, but she also managed to show disdain for the able-bodied as well as display her heterophobia, cisphobia, misandry, Christophobia, classism, middle-age misanthropy, and even a touch of Anglophobia.

I guess Golden deserves congratulations. She has single-handedly saved anyone with the characteristics she listed in her email from wasting time applying to Johns Hopkins. After all, who would want to attend an “institution of lower learning,” where you are seen as privileged just for existing?

We should also thank Golden for once again proving that the true meaning of DEI is Division, Exclusion, and Inequity.