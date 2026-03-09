Proposed Oregon Bill on Care for Infants Born After Abortions Fails to Advance 

If you want to know just how evil left-wing ideology really is, just look at how Democrats treat babies in this country. For example, Democrats in Oregon blocked a piece of legislation that required medical professionals to provide care to babies born alive after abortions. In other words, if a child survives an attempted abortion in the womb, Democrats would leave that child to die from neglect and lack of care.

This is sick and evil. What greater evidence better authenticates the Christian teaching of humanity’s fallen nature? When lawmakers refuse to protect the most vulnerable citizens of this country—citizens the Creator made in His glorious image—they assault that Creator and participate in one of the most heinous forms of murder. By blocking this bill, Democrats show their true savage, demonic natures. You cannot be a Christian or a Catholic and remain a true Democrat. You do not have to become a Republican, but the ideals of the left run anti-Christian to the core.

“Pro-abortion lawmakers in the Oregon Senate voted against bringing a bill to the Senate floor Thursday that would require Oregon medical professionals to provide the same standards of care to babies born alive during failed abortions as newborns delivered under usual circumstances,” said Oregon Right to Life Communications Director Ashley Sadler.

Every single Democrat—18 of them—voted to shoot down SB 1554, the “Born Alive Infants Protection Act,” while every Republican voted in favor of it. If any of my left-wing friends or family members have ever wondered why I am a Republican, here is your answer. As someone who believes in Christ and seeks to obey the moral law of God, I cannot align myself with a political party that shows so little love and compassion for pre-born children.

“Just as their counterparts in the Oregon House did last month, pro-abortion Senators stood with the extreme abortion lobby and rejected a common-sense piece of legislation to simply ensure that babies who survive abortion attempts receive the same standard of care as any other newborn,” Oregon Right to Life Executive Director Lois Anderson said. “Defining required standards of care for abortion survivors should be a common-ground position for all reasonable people.”

“This is not a radical proposal. No matter their stance on abortion, 80% of Oregonians support these basic safeguards,” Anderson added. “Lawmakers should have enshrined basic protections for abortion survivors here in Oregon long ago, and it is a shame that pro-abortion lawmakers once again refused to do so when they had the opportunity.”

No one should debate whether a child who survives an abortion deserves medical treatment to ensure his or her survival. When medical professionals refuse to provide care, they strip away that baby’s basic human dignity—dignity that every human being possesses as an image bearer of God. This violates not only religious principles but also the moral reasoning found in natural law.

After all, a nation that refuses to protect its most vulnerable citizens will eventually fail to protect the rights of adults as well. Even if you do not oppose abortion for religious reasons, you should still defend life if you want our republic to survive for future generations.

LifeSite News reported on the situation in Oregon and noted that leftists have long dismissed the claim that abortion amounts to infanticide as a religious conspiracy theory. Yet this situation exposes that claim as a lie.

“Although the United States fails to record reliable data on abortion survivors, we estimate—based on Canadian government extrapolations—that 1,734 infants are born alive after a failed abortion procedure every year in the United States,” the Abortion Survivors Network explained. “In other words, about two out of every 1,000 abortions result in a live birth. After 49.5 years of Roe v. Wade, 85,817 babies lived through an abortion procedure.”

Only 18 states currently require medical professionals to administer care to infants delivered alive after botched abortions. That reality is shameful. Every state in the nation should adopt such laws.

“The state of Oregon boasts that abortion remains legal up to birth within its borders, and minors as young as 15 do not even need parental consent,” the report concluded. “Last year, state Democrats launched a ‘working group’ with Planned Parenthood to protect abortion ‘access’ from potential federal encroachment and allocated $7.5 million to Planned Parenthood to offset Medicaid reimbursements the abortion giant lost from the federal government.”

