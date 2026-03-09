Polling Shock: Trump More Popular Than Harris, Newsom, AOC, and Late-Night Host Colbert

A brand new poll NBC conducted between February 27 and March 3 that surveyed 1,000 registered voters will likely have Democrats blowing steam out of their ears, as it concluded that President Donald Trump is more popular than many of his most virulent critics. The list includes late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Advertisement

Given that Trump has done a stellar job sticking to his America First agenda and has kept most of his campaign promises, this probably will not shock average voters. Only those whom major media outlets have brainwashed—outlets that dropped any pretense of actual, objective journalism and instead produce propaganda—could possibly find this information shocking.

The thing is, most media outlets avoid talking to regular people. Instead, they opt to take the word of so-called political and cultural “elites,” who, by the way, are the same folks waist-deep in the Epstein files. And this situation does not result from accidental oversight or incompetence. They do it on purpose. If nightly news programs presented the truth, the president—along with MAGA politicians and supporters—would be even more popular than he is now.

According to the poll’s data, respondents gave Trump a total positive rating of 41%, compared to Colbert, who pulled in only 35% support. That, to me, is still astronomically high. Colbert is an outspoken liberal who does his absolute best to prevent those on the right from having an opportunity to present their side on his program. Add to that the fact that Colbert is not talented or funny, and it is amazing people like him even that much.

Advertisement

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has spent many months attempting to warm the pool for his entrance into presidential politics, has only a 27% positive rating. Again, that is still far too high. We are talking about a man who signed almost 500 bills into law and then goes on late-night television to complain that California is overregulated. Who are these people saying they like Newsom? They are likely consumers of news products from outlets like CNN and MSNBC.

Harris, who failed miserably against President Trump in the 2024 presidential race and is likely preparing for yet another bid for the White House, had a 34% positive rating. The only vibe I get from that figure is that a lot of intellectually challenged individuals vote in our elections. And that is scary.

Moving on to AOC, her positive rating stands at 31%. Out of the 14 figures listed in the data, Pope Leo XIV ranks as the most popular, with a rating of 42%. He barely beat out Trump for the top spot. Vice President JD Vance holds the second-highest rating at 38%. He was tied with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Advertisement

Vance will most definitely throw his hat in the ring for president, and to be perfectly honest, he is likely the most qualified individual for the job. He has stood by Trump’s side throughout his second term without hesitation. He has earned the respect of the MAGA movement, which is essential for any Republican candidate to win an election. If he gets into office, you can almost guarantee that the America First agenda will continue to move forward.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.