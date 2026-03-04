The View’ Host Ana Navarro Rants About Trump While Discussing Maggie Gyllenhaal Film

Actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal stopped by the set of ABC’s The View — the worst morning talk show ever — to promote her new film, The Bride, which she directed, a reimagining of the Frankenstein tale, and ended up joining co-host Ana Navarro in a screaming session. It’s supposed to relieve stress or something, but ultimately the whole affair devolved into a rant against President Donald Trump.

In other words, it was a typical episode of the program. Hating Trump has become the foundation upon which this group of screeching harpies builds the current chapter of their careers. That’s exactly what every other leftist news show has also done since the president first ran for office in 2016. Same garbage, different day.

During the segment, Gyllenhaal said her co-star, Christian Bale, has a pretty weird way to relieve stress after sitting for hours in the makeup chair to look like Frankenstein. He screams. I suppose I can see a bit of the cathartic benefit to such a practice, but then again, I’m an adult who prefers to process anger in an adult manner and make fun of liberals in my work.

“So he, after sitting still that long, would do what we called the primal scream,” Gyllenhaal told the program’s audience. “Or the monster howl. We can do it if you want.” The panel thought that sounded like a grand idea, so they joined Gyllenhaal for a good scream. However, as they carried out their ancient ritual release of pent-up demonic energy, one of the show’s co-hosts simply could not resist making it all about Trump and expressing their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“Wait. Trump is still president!” Navarro yelled as the hosts and audience ripped another scream. “Oh, that feels good,” Sunny Hostin said in response. Nothing like letting those bat wings unfurl during the daytime, right?

What will the ladies on this show and other leftists in the mainstream media do when President Trump’s term ends and a new commander-in-chief takes office? If he remains involved in politics in any way, they will no doubt still focus all their attention on him. They simply can’t help themselves. No political figure lives rent-free in the heads of his opposition like Donald Trump. I have a sneaking suspicion these folks obsess over him so much they probably dream about him at night. That should be enough to give the president the willies.

As it turns out, Gyllenhaal, sister of fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal, also has a raging case of TDS, one she has passed on to her 18-year-old daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard. In 2024, police took Sarsgaard into custody during an anti-Israel protest. Not only has she filled her with liberalism, she has also turned her into a vehement antisemite. Guess Gyllenhaal can relate to Dr. Frankenstein after all, since she too is good at creating monsters.

The Bride takes place in 1930s-era Chicago and reimagines Frankenstein and his Bride as a sort of Bonnie and Clyde. Dr. Euphronius creates the Bride from the body of a murdered woman. And, of course, the couple ushers in radical social change. Apparently Hollywood can’t make a major studio flick without some woke messaging. That just wouldn’t be proper.

