Mosque Near Pentagon Praises Khamenei as ‘Martyred Leader’

A mosque located in the D.C. area is making headlines across social media after pledging loyalty to “Our Leader Shaheed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei” following his death in a joint strike carried out by United States and Israeli forces on Sunday that killed the radical Islamic leader. The mosque mourned his “martyrdom.” How long before liberal agitators and “influencers” start saying they stand in solidarity with the not-so-good folks of the Manassas Mosque? My guess is not long.

Interestingly, the Manassas Mosque also sponsors the D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, alongside leftist groups like CodePink, which is planning a “Stop the war on Iran” march at the White House on Monday night. You would think liberals would support seeing a horrifyingly oppressive regime that constantly treats women and homosexuals as subhuman be defeated so these people can find liberty and safety, but alas, their hatred for President Donald Trump goes far beyond moral decency.

On the mosque’s Instagram page, a post refers to the now-deceased Iranian dictator as its leader, despite the mosque being based in the U.S. The post also demands an “end to US-Zionist aggression,” which explains exactly why liberals are jumping on board with the cause. For a group that constantly claims it stands on the “right side of history,” the blindness to the hypocrisy of joining forces with radical Islamists is immense.

The mosque, located about a half hour from the Pentagon, receives most of its funding from the Alavi Foundation, which has spent tens of millions of dollars in America. The U.S. government alleges the organization actually serves as a front for the Iranian regime.

Back in 2023, nine Republican congressmen sent a letter to the Biden administration’s attorney general and director of national security stating that the Manassas mosque received a whopping $200,000 from the Alavi Foundation. Around that same time, a video revealed that the inside of the mosque features decorations displaying images of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, prompting officials to note, “This appears to be part of a network of regime-sponsored mosques acting as agents for a foreign adversary.”

Following the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on Israel in October 2023, the Manassas Mosque released a newsletter stating, “We stand firmly with the Palestinian Resistance (Hamas).” The mosque has also exploited America’s deep racial divide to draw people on the Left into its orbit, stating in 2020 that the death of George Floyd “exposes the facade of freedom and justice for all.”

Farshid Jahedi, the former head of the Alavi Foundation, faced indictment in 2009 for “allegedly destroying documents subpoenaed by a grand jury investigating the Alavi Foundation’s relationship with Bank Melli Iran and the ownership of a Manhattan office building,” according to the Justice Department. The following year, Jahedi pleaded guilty, served just three months behind bars, and paid a $3,000 fine for two felony counts.

Radical Islamists in the nation’s capital have adopted a sneaky strategy to place their people inside government by embedding their daughters in local Democrat politics. After officials flagged the mosque for aligning with an enemy during wartime, several members of Congress issued calls to denaturalize and deport its members.

“The enemy is inside the gates,” Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in response to the mosque’s post.

“We need to get them the hell out of our country,” Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) stated.

