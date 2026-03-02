During International Women’s Month, NBA Team Decides to Honor a Strip Club

There are a lot of bad ways to celebrate International Women’s Month, but honoring a famous strip club tops the list. And yet, that’s exactly what the Atlanta Hawks NBA team plans to do as part of its promotional “Magic City Monday” game scheduled for March 16. Nothing screams valuing the ladies like treating them as pieces of meat. Strangely, the American left will go nuts supporting such a move, once again proving they are not nearly as pro-woman as they claim to be.

Advertisement

The Hawks published a press release announcing that “Magic City Monday” will honor one of Atlanta’s “iconic cultural institutions” with special cuisine and a halftime performance by Atlanta-based rapper T.I. I have a sneaking suspicion that a group of dudes put this event together. I’m not quite sure why I get that vibe.

“The Hawks have worked with Magic City to bring the ‘best of’ the phenomena for fans in attendance at the award-winning State Farm Arena,” the statement continued. T.I. followed that up with a comment saying, “We doin’ this one for the city…Magic City.”

The club in question has existed for quite some time, dating back to the ’80s. However, the establishment has earned its reputation for more than just strippers. Magic City is also known for its lemon pepper wings, which the Hawks will feature at the game in a few weeks. Naked women and chicken wings? That has to be the work of a man. It just has to be. Or does it?

“From the food to the music and the exclusive merchandise, we are excited to team up with Magic City to create an authentic, true-to-Atlanta-inspired game experience,” Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor said. Looks like a woman at least partially shaped this decision. Perhaps this reflects more of the liberal sex positivity we’ve seen so much of in recent years.

Advertisement

Let’s get back to those wings for a moment. Just how good are they? Good enough that former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams violated COVID protocol to visit Magic City and get some. As a result, the league forced him to miss several games due to the NBA’s mandatory 10-day quarantine policy in effect at the time.

While many players around the league look forward to the event, not all of them share that enthusiasm. San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet wrote an article urging Atlanta to cancel the event, arguing that it fails to protect or esteem women and makes the NBA look bad. And, of course, he’s right on the money.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world,” Kornet wrote. “We should promote an atmosphere that protects and respects the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners we know and love.”

Kornet also pointed out that women who work in the adult entertainment industry often face abuse and harassment. He encouraged the league to hold teams to a higher moral standard when it comes to in-game partnerships.

Advertisement

“We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience,” Kornet wrote. “Celebrating a strip club does not align with that vision.”

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.





