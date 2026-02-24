'The Godfather' Actor Shows Symptoms of TDS; Calls Trump an 'Idiot' Who Shouldn't Have Run for President

Actor Robert De Niro, best known for playing young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II, suffers from perhaps the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome in Hollywood, and he keeps publicly displaying the symptoms every time he gives an interview. It’s safe to say that President Donald Trump lives absolutely rent-free in De Niro’s head—constantly.

During Monday night’s episode of This Weekend on MSNBC, De Niro called Trump an “idiot” who should never have been allowed to run for president. If we want to apply that standard consistently and judge purely on intelligence, then former President Joe Biden also should have been barred from running for the White House. Of course, consistency and liberals mix about as well as peanut butter and tuna fish, so De Niro would surely object.

It didn’t take long for the Goodfellas actor to showcase his TDS on the program. He launched into a tirade and claimed the country exists in a “state of lunacy.” Ironically, as often happens with people experiencing this level of obsession, De Niro appears completely oblivious to the fact that he himself seems to be losing his marbles.

“We’re in a state of lunacy. This should never be happening in this country. This guy should never even have been allowed to run for president. And he’s unqualified. Period. We all know that. So we’re dealing with a fool, a clown who’s brought the rest of the circus into the White House. So we’re dealing with it,” De Niro said during the appearance.

The problem is, Bob, Trump actually is qualified to run for president. He filed the required paperwork, passed the necessary physical and cognitive exams, and ran a successful campaign built on a platform that addressed real problems facing average American voters. What De Niro fails to grasp is that his wealth and celebrity have left him completely out of touch with regular people—who, coincidentally, make up the majority of the country.

President Trump connects with blue-collar Americans because he thinks and talks like a normal guy, not like a pampered celebrity, even though he’s a billionaire. Unlike nearly every political figure in recent memory, Trump listens to the will of the people. He makes promises—and then, shockingly, he keeps them.

De Niro continued his rant, saying, “It’s about getting rid of this idiot. Period. And we all know what it is. Getting rid of him and the Independents or whatever. Voters realize that this is not their guy. Hello. Finally, you realize that because the guy is the biggest con artist ever that there’s ever. I mean, this is a joke that we’re even talking about him. He should have been out of the running, you know, years ago. And thanks to Mitch McConnell, who saved him in the second impeachment. You know it’s a joke and Mitch McConnell will have to live with that for the rest of his life, knowing how he allowed this fool to actually try to maybe topple our government.”

The question no one ever seems to ask De Niro is what makes him think he’s qualified to offer nonstop commentary on the president’s performance while ignoring virtually all the data showing Trump is doing a good job. I’d honestly pay to watch him try to answer that one without completely losing his mind.

