‘The Sopranos Wouldn’t Be Woke’: Star Reveals How Tony and the Crew Would Vote Today

Actor Michael Imperioli, most well-known for starring in The Sopranos, recently stated that if the cast of colorful characters from the legendary HBO drama were voting today, they would “probably” back President Donald Trump. If you’ve seen the show, you probably agree with Imperioli’s statement, especially given the characters’ views on homosexuality, which the series openly stated many, many times.

Imperioli made the remarks during an interview with The Independent earlier this month, explaining, “The show is about the American dream, especially through the eyes of immigrants.” That bit about immigrants likely won’t sit well with liberal Democrats who can’t wrap their heads around how immigrants could possibly support Republicans while the government boots so many illegal aliens out of the country.

What they don’t understand is that most legal immigrants put a tremendous amount of hard work into not only coming to America, but also assimilating into its culture and truly adopting an American identity. Most of those who came through the front door instead of sneaking in the back window represent top-tier citizens who have made critical contributions to the country. They embody the American dream, exactly as Imperioli pointed out.

“I think that would be one of the big themes if it was made today: the current climate in the U.S. and what they’re doing to immigrants,” Imperioli went on. “The fact is that these characters are all immigrants, but I think a lot of them would probably be Trump supporters, oddly enough. So how do they reconcile those things? When Italians came over — and people forget this, or they don’t want to see it — a lot of them were undocumented,” the actor continued.

I don’t care what country someone comes from: if they enter the United States illegally, the government needs to send them back home. We are a nation of laws. One of the foundational pillars of our political philosophy holds that no one stands above the law. Whether you come from Mexico, Ireland, or Italy, you must obey the law if you want to enter the United States.

Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti in the series, which many critics consider one of the best television shows of all time. The Sopranos ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007, telling the story of mob boss Tony Soprano as he attempts to balance family life with a violent criminal career. Imperioli earned four Emmy nominations for his performance and won one for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Back in 2019, David Chase, the show’s creator, said that James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, would not have supported Trump or his platform.

“He would think the guy was full of [expletive],” Chase said in an interview with The New York Times. “Whether he thought he was a good president or not — I don’t know that Tony thought much about that question at all, with anybody who was in office. But I know Tony would have thought Trump was penny-ante, in terms of his lying and presentation.”

Ironically, in 2020, Imperioli claimed he believed the characters from the series would support former President Joe Biden.

“I’m taking ownership of the confusion between myself and the character and trying to control that narrative instead of letting it get away from me,” Imperioli told Vanity Fair. “Taking these memes and the politics and just trying to say, ‘The Sopranos are woke now, and they’re campaigning for Biden.’”

