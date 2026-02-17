Chaos in the Quarter: Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Street Fight

Michael Cantrell | 3:20 PM on February 17, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Actor Shia LaBeouf just can’t seem to keep himself out of trouble. That reality is absolutely tragic when you consider his very recent conversion to Catholicism, which seemed to help set him on the right track. Unfortunately, a great deal of turmoil still appears to boil within him, and his actions in New Orleans on Monday night put that truth on full display.

LaBeouf got himself arrested after he got into a nasty street fight during a Mardi Gras event in New Orleans, and he now faces battery charges stemming from the alleged altercation. The fight broke out outside a bar in the city’s French Quarter. First off, if you’re a true Christian who loves Jesus Christ, you make a conscious effort to avoid placing yourself in near occasions of sin.

In LaBeouf’s case, given his past struggles with alcohol and violence, he had no business inside a bar—let alone in the middle of a rowdy city during a debauched celebration like Mardi Gras. The Fury star clearly left his common sense and discernment at the New Orleans city limits. If you play with fire, you get burned. Plain and simple. Considering how many run-ins with law enforcement he has racked up over the years, one would think he learned his lesson by now. Apparently, he did not.

Video footage captured part of the incident and has since circulated across social media. The footage shows LaBeouf from behind, shirtless, with a massive tattoo on his back, doing the exact opposite of what Jesus teaches His followers to do when insulted. Instead of de-escalating the situation, he escalates it with a barrage of sharp words.

In the Gospels, when Jesus tells believers to turn the other cheek, He does not instruct them to allow physical harm. He teaches them not to retaliate when someone insults them—to refuse to return evil for evil. That response can transform a volatile situation and de-escalate it, opening the door for everyone involved to walk away safely.

LaBeouf could benefit from rereading those passages and putting them into practice. Some may argue that this criticism sounds too harsh toward a Catholic brother. On the contrary, it wills his good, which defines true love, and it aims to discourage others from emulating destructive behavior. As a publicly professed Catholic, LaBeouf represents Jesus Christ and the Church to the wider world. His behavior in this incident constitutes an embarrassment and brings shame and reproach upon the name of Christ. That is unacceptable.

As the footage continues, the Transformers actor leans forward before the video abruptly cuts to another clip showing LaBeouf sitting on the back of a non-emergency services vehicle while receiving medical attention. An eyewitness told tabloid outlet TMZ that bar staff escorted LaBeouf out of the establishment just before the fight erupted. He walked down the street but soon returned to the front of the bar.

Police later took LaBeouf into custody and charged him with two counts of simple battery, according to court documents. Another bartender who served LaBeouf said last week that the actor had been “terrorizing the city!”

As noted earlier, LaBeouf has a well-documented history of addiction and violent behavior. In 2018, police arrested him in Savannah, Ga., for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, after which authorities required him to enter a rehabilitation program.

