Aussie Influencer Says Pop Star’s Mansion Joke Got Him Booted From the U.S.

An Australian influencer has lashed out at pop star Billie Eilish, claiming she got him “deported” from the United States after he mocked her Grammy Awards “stolen land” speech by launching a crowdfunding effort to “move into” her multimillion-dollar mansion in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

To be fair, Eilish’s speech—in which she declared that nobody is illegal on stolen land—ranks among the dumbest celebrity remarks yet about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations launched by the Trump administration to remove criminal illegal aliens. No one stole this land. People conquered it. Those are not the same thing.

What the celebrity class refuses to confront is the obvious follow-up question: if the United States returned the land to Native Americans, which tribe would receive it? Tribes constantly fought each other over territory. No one can definitively determine original ownership. Conquest decided the matter. End of story. And by Eilish’s own logic, her mansion sits on “stolen land,” meaning she should either open it up to illegal aliens or hand it over to a Native American tribe.

That outcome seems unlikely. Virtue signaling costs nothing. Practicing what you preach costs everything. Hence, you'll probably never see someone famous actually doing what they demand everyone else do.

“Billie Eilish got me deported from the US—I think her legal team contacted DHS,” Drew Pavlou wrote in a post published Sunday on X. “I spent 30 hours at LAX immigration trying to explain that my s---posts were just a joke and that I didn’t actually plan to personally move into her mansion.”

Advertisement

Pavlou added that most of the agents he dealt with were “nice” and even “laughed at the idea,” but he ultimately could not do anything to change the outcome.

“Maybe evil leftists are still in charge of sections of the bureaucracy. I guess some people are in fact actually illegal on stolen land, and I guess I am just a BAD GUY….” he continued. “Honestly I am legitimately one of the most misunderstood theorists/artists of the 21st century.”

The “BAD GUY” reference nods to one of Eilish’s biggest hits. Pavlou later shared an update with his followers that included his removal paperwork and claimed Eilish’s legal team may have assembled a “dossier” on him. As of this writing, no solid or direct evidence links Eilish to his removal from the country.

“The agents asked me about my entire history as an activist opposed to the Chinese government, whether I had ever plotted to assassinate Chinese Communist Party officials—it was legitimately insane,” Pavlou said. “I suffered for my art as an online s---poster.”

In another post, Pavlou said authorities also asked whether he planned to trespass on Eilish’s property before telling him he should have applied for a business visa to appear on conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s podcast later that week.

Advertisement

“They didn’t ban me from the US, but they told me I have to apply with a different visa next time,” he explained. He then responded to a community note stating that officials did not deport him but denied him entry because of visa issues.

“Community note is wrong,” Pavlou replied. “Customs officials told me I was denied entry because of the Billie Eilish posts.”

Rich celebrities continue to virtue signal to hard working Americans about what to think and how to act. Help us fight back. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.