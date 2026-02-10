Country Star Zach Bryan Disses TPUSA Halftime Show, Says it's 'Cringe'

Country music superstar Zach Bryan ripped into conservative youth outreach organization Turning Point USA, along with its current CEO Erika Kirk and Kid Rock, over its “All America Halftime Show” that aired during Super Bowl Sunday. Bryan took to social media to post his thoughts trashing the event, before ultimately deleting it.

Turning Point USA created the “All America Halftime Show” as an alternative to the actual Super Bowl halftime show featuring global sensation Bad Bunny, who has criticized President Donald Trump, the United States, and particularly Immigration and Customs Enforcement for actually fulfilling its purpose by deporting illegal aliens back to their countries of origin.

“I don’t care what side you’re on,” the 29-year-old singer wrote in his post. “A bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s**t on the planet.” I beg to differ with Bryan’s assessment. The most cringe thing on the planet is when an adult trashes people for creating their own entertainment that aligns with their values and principles. Maybe that’s just me.

Does anybody else miss the time before social media, when we didn't have such an intimate knowledge of each other's every fart and cough and essentially never heard about celebrity political opinions? Those were the days.

Not long after posting it, Bryan, in true leftist coward fashion, deleted the message. But, as I always say, the internet is forever. Once you hit publish — especially with a following as large as Bryan’s — it’s out there for good. Someone, somewhere, screenshot the post within seconds of it going live, guaranteed.

For whatever reason, TPUSA putting on this event really got Bryan’s dander up. He also posted on Instagram, slamming performer Kid Rock, the organization itself, and those who support its mission. The country singer shared a photo of a person holding a hand over a TV showing the Bad Bunny halftime show while holding a phone in the other hand playing Kid Rock’s performance from the event, writing, “What Kid Rock actually thinks is happening across America.”

Bryan, in a stunning display of classy, adult maturity, soon began losing his mind on people in the comments, referring to them as “d*****bags.” And that’s how you know Bryan is a weak-minded individual who throws temper tantrums on par with a spoiled toddler. Not only that, he’s one of those people who loves to dish out hate but can’t take it when someone fires back. Like a typical leftist, he wants to live in an echo chamber where people coddle him, shield him from opposing viewpoints, and constantly reaffirm his own belief system.

Not long ago, Bryan himself appeared to flirt with the idea of supporting Trump, but he instead chose to go full leftist. My interpretation is that Bryan is an opportunist — a grifter — carefully crafting a public persona he believes will best help him grow his fanbase and continue making him wealthy and disconnected from the struggles of the blue-collar workers he claims to understand.

Last October, Bryan teased the creation of an anti-ICE song, which he released in January. Fans also clobbered the singer for attacking law enforcement officers during an arrest in 2023. Once the pressure mounted, he folded like a lawn chair and started claiming he was wrong.

