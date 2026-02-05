Superman Actor Dean Cain: Hollywood Punished Me for Being Conservative

Superman actor Dean Cain is exposing the truth about an attempt to blacklist him in Hollywood for openly expressing his conservative political beliefs. Cain is best known for portraying the Man of Steel in the hit 1990s series Lois & Clark, where he embodied the Last Son of Krypton for an entire generation of fans, myself included. Don’t get me wrong — my two favorite actors to play the character remain Christopher Reeve and Tom Welling — but Cain did a fantastic job bridging the gap between the two and bringing Superman back to television.

Without Lois & Clark, there would be no Smallville. Cain deserves respect for keeping the franchise relevant at a time when the Man of Tomorrow had begun to fall in popularity, regardless of his political beliefs. Unfortunately, liberals often seem incapable of seeing beyond a person’s politics. I consume plenty of art from people I vehemently disagree with. I still respect many of those artists as people, even when their values directly oppose mine. It can be done.

Cain took to social media this week and shared a screenshot of an email he received from an employee at GalaxyCon, a company that organizes fan conventions, explaining why the company would not work with him. The email cited a difference in “values” as the reason.

“In regard to Dean Cain, although I have a soft spot in my heart because he sent me an autographed postcard in the mail when I was like 10 years old, GalaxyCon’s values don’t align with Dean,” the message stated. “[Redacted] also reaches out to us quite often, but we are also going to pass on him.”

The conservative actor publicly addressed the message and accused GalaxyCon of using vague “values” language to justify blacklisting him over ideological differences. In his post, he wrote, “This is how they try to blacklist…” followed by an eye-roll emoji.

Cain challenged GalaxyCon’s leadership to explain exactly which of his beliefs suddenly made him unworthy of appearing at its events. He made clear that he did not blame Sarah, the company’s vice president of talent, describing her as a messenger rather than the decision-maker.

“I don’t blame Sarah for being the messenger here,” Cain explained. “The owner of GalaxyCon is named Mike Broder. I’d love to hear his explanation re: my values.” Cain later revealed that he received that explanation after speaking directly with Broder.

“Spoke with Mike—appreciate the conversation,” Cain told his fans. “We agreed to disagree on certain things—but it turns out, our values aren’t so far apart.” He added that the exchange reinforced his belief that open dialogue, not exclusion, is the proper way forward.

“I encourage folks to speak with each other, even when they disagree on some things—and the world will be a better place,” Cain concluded.

The actor also recently responded to fellow actor Ethan Hawke, who claimed that America does not feel like a free country for celebrities when it comes to expressing their beliefs. Hawke is a diehard liberal.

Cain fired back on X with a succinct reply: “Try being a conservative, pal.”

Couldn't have said it better myself. Hawke doesn't have a clue what it means to be persecuted and kept from the job you love simply because you don't go along with the hive mind when it comes to politics. Best he sticks to what he actually knows: acting.

