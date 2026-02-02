Johnny Cash's Daughter Shames Family Name With Anti-ICE Rant

Singer Roseanne Cash, daughter of arguably the greatest country star of all time, Johnny Cash, called on all of her social media followers who support President Donald Trump to unfollow her accounts. Given that the vast majority of country fans tend to lean to the right, Cash may have just torpedoed the small, somewhat insignificant career she managed to scrape together by riding off her daddy’s coattails. Not a smart business move.

Cash also told fans to stop telling her to “shut up and sing” because she is no longer “relevant.” Personally, I don’t care whether a musician I like is liberal or conservative if the art is good and I connect with it. I also don’t care if they express their personally held beliefs, political or otherwise, on their social media accounts.

So long as they understand that when they produce this kind of content on a public platform, I have every right to voice my disagreement with them on important issues. This is called “civil discourse.” If someone wants to avoid discussion on particular topics with the public, they shouldn’t post content on platforms everyone can access. It really is that simple. You post a take your followers find reprehensible, then you had better prepare for pushback.

“If you still support this administration, there is a way to unfollow me,” Cash stated in the caption of an Instagram post she published on Wednesday, adding, “Please act on your God-given right to do that. And if you think I should ‘shut up and sing’ because I’m ‘not relevant.’”

Cash’s post also included a video in which the singer ranted about various tribulations she experienced while visiting her daughter in Nashville, placing much of the blame on the massive winter storm that rocked large portions of the country in late January. She then, oddly enough, blamed the Department of Homeland Security as well.

“I just want to point out that the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for disaster relief,” Cash said in the video after launching into complaints about driving on icy roads and seeing trees that fell during the storm. “I haven’t seen or read about them being anywhere here,” she continued. “They’re too busy shooting private citizens and deporting 5-year-olds.”

The liberal nonsense continued pouring out of Cash’s mouth as she demanded the prosecution of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, declaring, “Defund ICE. Not only defund them, prosecute them.” What, exactly, does Roseanne Cash think ICE agents should be prosecuted for? Enforcing federal immigration law? Is she referring to the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti? Officers shot both individuals after they assaulted law enforcement.

“I haven’t said much lately, because I haven’t known what to say. This isn’t the country I was born in,” Cash said. She then rambled on, seemingly suggesting that America hasn’t endured turbulence like this since the 1600s. At 70 years old, Cash lived through the 1960s—the Vietnam War, anti-war protests, race riots, and the Civil Rights Movement. Nothing happening now is new, except that liberals are protesting laws designed to protect them and their fellow citizens.

“My ancestors have been here since the 17th century,” she added. “I never thought I’d see this.”

What does that even mean, and how does the length of her family’s residence in America relate to ICE agents doing their jobs and removing criminal illegal aliens who murder, rape, and traffic children from the streets? I think Roseanne forgot to take her medication.

