From Superheroes to Shutdowns: Marvel Star Calls for National Strike Against ICE

Hollywood celebrities are back to their same old shenanigans, attempting to virtue signal all us little people about how we need to speak out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations that are currently taking place in various parts of the country and removing criminal filth like murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from the streets.

Why?

Because two leftist protesters decided to interfere with these operations by either attempting to outright murder ICE officers or assault them, and they ended up getting killed for their efforts. You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes, as somebody, somewhere once said.

One such useful idiot for the left, Marvel actor Pedro Pascal, best known for playing Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four, published a series of posts on his Instagram account calling for a nationwide strike in protest of the recent killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, the two anti-ICE agitators who died in Minneapolis.

“Truth is a line of demarcation between a democratic government and authoritarian regime,” the Last of Us actor wrote in the caption of a post paying tribute to Pretti and Good. “The American people deserve to know what happened,” he continued. Keep in mind, this is a man who allegedly claims to suffer from such severe anxiety that when he does press for his films, he clings to the nearest attractive co-star he can find, practically groping them to keep himself from jumping out of his skin. That’s his claim, anyway.

And he’s far from the only Hollywood star huffing and puffing about Good and Pretti while ignoring the countless victims who have suffered horrific crimes at the hands of criminal illegal aliens. Halloween scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis has also been bloviating on the issue, delivering exactly the kind of melodramatic outburst one would expect from an actor.

“THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!” Curtis exclaimed in the caption of a post featuring drawings of Pretti and Good. Notice the all-caps and exclamation point? Some of these dolts will do whatever the hive mind demands in order to stay relevant and keep landing roles that pay them millions, while plenty of hardworking Americans—who don’t have the spare cash to hire illegal aliens to clean their pools and trim their hedges—live paycheck to paycheck.

Perhaps the latest and most ridiculous example of a famous person plunging into political discourse for one of the dumbest reasons imaginable comes from businesswoman and cultural icon Martha Stewart. Stewart chose to involve herself in speaking out against ICE operations at the behest of her 14-year-old granddaughter.

“I am disheartened and sad each and every day… that we are told immigrants, which most of us are or descended from, are unwelcome,” the 84-year-old Stewart wrote on social media. She then lamented that “we cannot show our frustration in peaceful demonstrations and that we can be attacked and even killed by Federal troops.”

Dear Ms. Stewart: are these peaceful protests in the room with us now? Had the protests actually remained peaceful, Pretti and Good would still be alive today. The fact is, both attempted to use physical assault to interfere with federal law enforcement operations. When you take such careless, emotion-driven action and threaten the safety of men and women simply doing their jobs to enforce the law, you risk getting shot.

This simple truth seems to elude the dull-witted figures on the left. Instead, wealthy elites who fully exploit illegal alien labor for their own personal gain continue lecturing the rest of us on what to think and how to act.

