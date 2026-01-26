GOOD RIDDANCE: 'Twilight' Star Fleeing U.S. Over President Trump's Policies

Twilight star Kristen Stewart has revealed that she is packing her bags and fleeing the United States due to her personal hatred for President Donald Trump’s America First policies. It is astounding that so many liberals feel perfectly comfortable standing up for illegal aliens, the vast majority of whom are violent criminals who despise them. Leftists refuse to live in reality. When the president makes moves that benefit the American people, the left stands ready to crucify him for it — and they can rarely explain why they feel the way they do.

Stewart said she plans to move out of the country, declaring, “I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.” Come now. Let’s be real for a moment. Kristen Stewart, who is only capable of making one facial expression when attempting to “emote” in films, has largely become irrelevant in the movie business. Her one-dimensional acting skills confine her to narrow roles, most of which fail to sell theater tickets.

In an interview with The Times of the UK, Stewart outlined plans to continue her directorial career in Europe, claiming she “can’t work freely” in the United States because of President Trump. The actress said she shot her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, in Latvia, insisting “it would have been impossible to do so in the States.” The Runaways star also, for reasons known only to her, described President Trump’s potential tariffs on foreign film productions as “terrifying.”

“Reality is breaking completely under Trump,” she told the paper. “But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in.” She then delivered the good news about her departure from the U.S. All that remains to be said is good riddance. One less Hollywood liberal with money oozing out of her pores lecturing the rest of us plebs about what’s best for us.

“I can’t work freely there,” Stewart repeated. “But I don’t want to give up completely. I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”

President Trump floated the idea of slapping tariffs on foreign film and television productions in May 2025.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”

Trump posted the message shortly after China announced it would reduce the number of Hollywood films it imports. After testing the waters, the president has not taken further action on the film tariff proposal.

Beyond the president, Stewart has also taken aim at Hollywood itself, arguing that financial realities make it extraordinarily difficult to produce movies in the U.S. because of costs and union demands.

“We need to start sort of stealing our movies. I’m so appreciative of every union. Trust me, we would not survive without them,” she told The New York Times. “But some of the terms and some of the rules and some of the structures we’ve set up have created unbelievable barriers for artists to express themselves.”

“It’s just so difficult to make movies, it doesn’t need to be,” she complained. “I’m trying to imagine some weird, Marxist, Communist-like situation that other people will mock, of course this psycho is saying that, but I think it’s possible — at least in these narrow and exclusive environments. I’m not talking about the world at large, but for us, the system has barred people and made honesty too difficult.”

