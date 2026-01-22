Whoopi Goldberg Escalates Anti-Trump Rhetoric With 25th Amendment Call

On Wednesday’s episode of everyone’s least favorite morning talk show, The View, one of the screeching harpies who co-hosts the program, Whoopi Goldberg, declared it was time to remove President Donald Trump from office over his mental fitness. Gee, that’s rich, wouldn’t you say? Remember how Goldberg and her crew of old bitties fought tooth-and-nail against the idea that former President Joe Biden was mentally unfit to serve as president?

Now they want to pull the same tactic against Trump? The problem here is that Biden repeatedly put his declining mental acuity on full display for the entire world to see. President Trump, on the other hand, has shown incredible mental sharpness and intelligence, especially for a man his age. Sorry, Whoopi, but as usual, you’re wrong on this one.

Goldberg called for the 25th Amendment after the show aired a clip of Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying, “The 25th Amendment. It’s time, it’s time, it’s time.” Time for what? Time for Goldberg to retire? If only we could be so fortunate.

Fellow screeching harpie Sunny Hostin picked up the conversation, saying, “To that point, Whoopi, you would be in a lot of company. You believe at this point that the president of the United States may not have his full faculty?”

Goldberg responded, “I felt that before now.”

Of course, co-host Joy Behar couldn’t pass up an opportunity to take a stab at Trump, saying, “But the cherry on the cake was yesterday.”

Goldberg followed that up by saying, “There’s been a lot of cherries on the cakes. There have been several. The cherries on this cake are enormous. There are so many. The lines in the sand. I mean, it looks like a stamp there’s so many lines in the sand.”

Behar jumped in again and cited examples from a former White House attorney and a former press secretary, both of whom claimed the president’s behavior was odd and out of character.

“Even his former White House attorney, Ty Cobb, said that anybody outside the United States who believes that Trump is sane—there is nobody outside this country that thinks he’s sane. And his former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said this presser is bizarre, even for him. It’s low energy and feels like he’s mentally slipping,” Behar said.

Goldberg replied, “But to have a two-hour press conference about, I don’t know what. You know, he is sitting in a position that is uncomfortable to me. I’m sorry, I’m uncomfortable with him.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin then added, “As a dose of reality, his Cabinet is squarely with him.” Goldberg shot back, “And it’s time for them to go, too.”

In other words, all conservatives who support President Trump and his America First agenda must be off their rocker. Progressives want you and every other conservative to be silenced. Shut down. Within the groupthink of the radical left, there's no room for discourse with those who view the world differently.

To me, the ladies of The View have removed all of their common sense and flushed it straight down the toilet. After liberals across the media spent years covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline, the left has little right to question Trump’s mental status—or anyone else’s, for that matter.

