Pope Leo Taps Pro-LGBT Archbishop for Key Clergy Role, Raising Alarms Among Faithful

Pope Leo XIV is not doing himself any favors by appointing a very controversial and pro-LGBT archbishop to a prominent role within the Vatican. In fact, the Holy Father is starting to raise alarm bells among the faithful who stick to the teachings of the Church and Sacred Scripture. Decisions like this do not bode well for the future of his pontificate, that much is for sure.

Archbishop Carlo Roberto Maria Redaelli of Gorizia assumed the role of Secretary for the Dicastery for Clergy on Thursday. Luciano Moia chronicled Redaelli and his pro-LGBT views in a book he wrote in 2020. Moia serves as a senior journalist for the Italian Bishop's Conference daily newspaper, Avvenire. In the book, Moia argues that the Catholic Church needs to view "chastity" within same-sex relationships the same way it looks at chastity within marriage.

Yeah, that's not good either. The Catholic Church must view same-sex relationships as abominations that require condemnation, and it must bar those who participate in homosexuality from the Eucharist until they repent. We cannot allow God's flock to live in open rebellion against him or affirm their disordered behavior in any capacity. Not only does that lead to a tacit acceptance of sinful actions God hates, but it confuses the faithful as well.

Moia provided an example of how the Church should handle these situations—according to him—and cited Redaelli’s response to a same-sex "marriage" in 2017 involving a gay Catholic scout leader. In his words, Redaelli “threw everyone off. He refused the role of the judge, he didn’t absolve, but neither did he condemn. He invited the community to reflect together to understand if, even from such a divisive occurrence, one can receive aspects of grace. An intervention in search of moderation and of that invitation to welcome, discern and integrate that impregnates the magisterium of Pope Francis.”

But what does the Catechism of the Catholic Church say about all of this?

"Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved," the Catechism says.

The Catechism first states that the Church cannot approve homosexual acts, and it also makes clear the Church expects chastity. To clarify, it teaches that chastity applies to those with inclinations to homosexuality, which means they must observe absolute continence.

"Redaelli served as auxiliary bishop of Milan from 2004 to 2012, and he has led the Archdiocese of Gorizia in north-eastern Italy since 2012. A canon lawyer by training, he has attracted attention over the years for several controversies. For example, the archbishop drew attention for his positions on the Traditional Latin Mass," LifeSite News reported. "South Korean Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik currently serves as Prefect of the Dicastery. He will retire next year due to age. Sources known to LifeSiteNews indicate that Redaelli may become the next Prefect."

