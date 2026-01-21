James Woods Slams Don Lemon in Profanity-Laced Rebuke Over Church Protest Coverage

Actor James Woods completely annihilated former CNN anchor Don Lemon — who is the absolute worst in every way you can imagine — for storming into a Minnesota church as part of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest this past weekend, and the result is hilarious. Woods referred to Lemon as a “dingleberry hanging off the a** of American journalism.”

Pure poetry.

Woods shredded Lemon for his political theatrics during an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show earlier this week.

“Don Lemon is the dingleberry hanging off the a** of American journalism,” Woods told Kelly. “Okay? And let me tell you, when CNN got rid of them, they didn’t wipe hard enough. This is a trick. It’s a diversion. This small man, Don Lemon, knew exactly what was going on.”

Woods could not have sounded more eloquent in his brutal, metaphorical dismemberment of Lemon’s personality and approach to journalism. The former CNN anchor has always displayed an anti-Christian bent. Lemon protested ICE as a way to serve as a useful idiot for his left-wing overlords while also striking back at faithful followers of Christ.

Would Lemon have the stones to interrupt a Muslim service to protest Islamic mistreatment of women? Doubtful. Because Christians follow Jesus’ teachings to love others, act reasonably, and engage in peaceful dialogue, Lemon felt empowered to exploit that grace and engage in bullying.

Lemon entered the conversation between Woods and Kelly after the actor took to social media platform X and slammed the former CNN talking head as a “b***h.” That word offers yet another accurate description of Lemon and his brand of fake-news journalism.

“I think attacking Christians at church marks the turning point in a civil war that has been brewing since the sexual deviants of the left went insane over Trump’s victory. That embittered b***h Don Lemon stirred the s**t this time is not surprising. He’s not new at it, after all,” Woods wrote.

Lemon did not act alone in storming a church while worshippers gave God the glory, honor, and worship He deserves. Other left-wing miscreants also entered the building to shout their displeasure at ICE agents who simply enforce federal law. Here’s the thing: if activists don’t want federal officers on their streets, they should allow local law enforcement to do its job enforcing immigration law and deporting those in the country illegally. It’s a simple solution.

The former CNN puppet recorded a live video of himself and other protesters entering Cities Church in Minneapolis while chanting “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “ICE out.” That first slogan makes no sense, especially if it references the shooting death of radical left-wing activist Renee Good. ICE agents shot Good after she attempted to run one of them over during an operation in a Minneapolis neighborhood. She chose violence and took her fate into her own hands. She most definitely did not have her hands up.

During the video, Lemon stated that he was not “part of the group” and claimed he attended the protest only to photograph the incident. He then said one of the protesters chose Cities Church because they heard “one of the pastors” was a “member of ICE.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon revealed that the Justice Department may pursue charges against Lemon.

“Don Lemon himself has said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility,” Dhillon stated. “He went into the facility and then began — quote, unquote — ‘committing journalism,’ as if that serves as a shield from being an embedded part of a criminal conspiracy. It doesn’t.”

Throw the book at him.

