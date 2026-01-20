From Touchdowns to Tirades: NFL Enlists Trump-Hating Green Day for Super Bowl Opening

The National Football League has once again proven it has learned absolutely nothing from its past disastrous dances with politics, announcing that it will feature yet another anti-Trump, far-left musical act at the Super Bowl. Aging punk band Green Day will play during the event’s opening ceremony. Let’s not forget that artist Bad Bunny, a contender for the dumbest stage name in music history, will play the halftime show. He, too, hates Trump.

Make a political statement about how woke you are and how much you hate President Donald Trump, without making an actual political statement about how woke you are and how much you hate President Donald Trump. Whew. That was a mouthful.

Billie Joe Armstrong, guitarist and singer for Green Day, has practically built the latest chapter of the band’s existence on attacking Trump and his MAGA supporters, regularly launching unhinged tirades in which he often refers to Republicans as “fascists.” The left tosses around the word “fascist” constantly these days, yet it doesn’t appear that anyone on the left actually knows what it means. Otherwise, they would realize that their own principles, beliefs, and policies are fascistic in nature. Read Jonah Goldberg’s Liberal Fascism and you’ll clearly see that fascism is not right-wing, but thoroughly drenched in leftism.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Armstrong often changes the lyrics to the band’s songs to attack the political right and Israel. The NFL announced Green Day’s appearance on Sunday, stating that the band will perform during the league’s celebration of 60 years of Super Bowl MVPs.

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who’ve helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” said Tim Tubito, the league’s senior director of event and game presentation. “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”

In April 2025, Green Day and Armstrong altered the lyrics to the band’s hit song “Jesus of Suburbia” during a performance at Coachella to show solidarity with the Palestinians and the radical Islamic terrorist group Hamas. Because nothing says “love and peace” like backing bloodthirsty jihadists with a well-earned reputation for raping and murdering innocent people because of their religion and ethnicity.

Leaning into a tired liberal trope, Armstrong also compared the president to Adolf Hitler—how original—during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. In 2018, after Trump posted a tweet slamming North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, the singer demanded that President Trump be impeached. Imagine hating your president so much that you defend a murderous psychopath who oppresses his own people.

When the Supreme Court announced that it would reverse the controversial Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion—the murder of pre-born babies—in the United States, Armstrong threw a hissy fit and claimed he was “renouncing his citizenship.” Following that statement, several radio stations banned Green Day’s music.

“The addition of Green Day to the schedule only adds yet another anti-American musical act to the Super Bowl, following the league’s proud announcement of the wildly anti-Trump and anti-White Puerto Rican-born rapper Bad Bunny to headline the Super Bowl halftime show,” Breitbart News reported.

