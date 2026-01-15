‘Law & Order’ Actor Chris Meloni Melts Down, Smears ICE as Nazis

Actor Chris Meloni, most well known for his role on Law & Order, recently compared U.S. immigration officers to Nazis and, despite a complete and total lack of evidence, referred to President Donald Trump as a “pedophile” in a post he published on social media. Is it just me, or does it seem like Trump Derangement Syndrome is mutating into even worse strains? It truly seems to be an illness that eats away at the brains of all those who contract it.

Meloni made a total of three posts on X, with the first one containing a number of false proclamations. Anyone who has followed Hollywood or the entertainment industry for the last decade won’t be surprised by the hate and vitriol celebrities direct toward Trump. It’s par for the course. When creatives like Meloni express their political opinions, they usually attempt to remain relevant and keep their social media accounts buzzing. Otherwise, the roles dry up.

“How many countries do we need to invade in order to completely distract from a struggling economy, the ‘affordability hoax,’ the gestapo at home, and proof of pedophilia?” he stated in a post on Wednesday. Maybe massive drug use explains all this. Celebrities love to snort and shoot various substances, both legal and illegal, into their bodies. I’m just trying to give this guy an out for the insanity he’s spouting. He’s probably just crazy, though.

It should go without saying, but Meloni is way off base, just like many of his brethren floating in the filthy toilet bowl of Hollywood. The inconvenient truth for super-rich actors is that the cost of goods and services has actually trended downward for average Americans. You know, the people who aren’t privileged enough to play pretend for a living and reside in ritzy gated communities.

Since Trump took the reins from former President Joe Biden, we’ve witnessed gasoline prices go down, the cost of food drop, and wages go up. The president’s policies have paved the way for job creation. And while things still aren’t where we all want them to be, conditions are far better than what we suffered through during the Biden administration.

A few minutes after his initial post, Meloni made another one, this time commenting on a video of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minnesota, saying, “Good question — how long do we tolerate these losers roaming our streets trying to intimidate the populace?” Left-wing media propaganda has brainwashed these folks so thoroughly that they are incapable of thinking through issues on their own. They have to be told what to think.

Contrary to what Meloni claims, ICE agents aren’t intimidating anyone. They are refusing to put up with the anti-American, radical liberal nonsense from activists who interfere with legal federal law enforcement activity.

Meloni closed out his series of posts by spreading a bunch of lies about “pedophilia.” He wrote, “A reminder that what is being done is about HOW it’s being done — with maximum cruelty which distracts from the pedophile and his general incompetence. Same with the saber rattling BS.”

No one has produced a single piece of evidence to prove that Trump was ever involved in “pedophilia.” He does not appear in the Epstein files or anywhere else. So what is the foundation of Meloni’s claim that Trump is a pedophile? His imagination. That’s it.

