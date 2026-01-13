Joy Behar Melts Down: Claims Trump Wants to ‘Declare Martial Law’ and ‘Cancel the Midterms’

Joy Behar, one of the harpies who co-hosts the worst morning talk show on television, The View, made a statement during Tuesday’s episode that showcases the depth of her Trump Derangement Syndrome — and baby, it has hit a whole new level of wacky. According to Behar, President Donald Trump wants to declare martial law so he can “cancel the midterm elections.”

Do people on the left not realize how insane they sound when they let claims like this fly out of their mouths? Americans have already seen Trump in office. He did not attempt to thwart the midterms during his first term, and zero evidence suggests that he would do anything different this time around. Media figures like Behar make their living by stoking the fears of average Americans and crafting propaganda meant to terrify their gullible viewing audience into believing Trump is either the Antichrist, the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler, or both. Why?

They want to make sure voters get their butts to the polls during election season to prevent Republicans from maintaining control of Congress and the White House—anything to stop those dirty, hateful conservatives from protecting individual liberties and strengthening the economy.

During the show, Behar said, “My favorite part about this is Trump is worried about protesters in Iran. He’s ready to go and take on the government of Iran to protect the protesters in Iran, but not in this country. That is a first. What happened to that?”

She added, “Who is following him anymore? Who likes him? Who are you? How much more does he have to do?” First off, protesters in this country do not need protection. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents need protection from protesters, as events over the past year have clearly demonstrated time and again.

Secondly, protesters in Iran want to overthrow a vicious and oppressive Islamist regime that supplies money and weapons to terrorist groups plotting to kill Americans. Supporting their fight for freedom matters because it carries major implications for U.S. national security.

Behar’s co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped into the conversation, saying, “This is a tinderbox situation. Because, listen, a lot of us are really angry at ICE right now because of what we saw in Minneapolis. They’ve also come up against attacks — they’ve been shot at in a number of states.”

Behar jumped back in, saying, “I really worry that Trump is looking for this kind of pandemonium to go on like you just described so that he could declare martial law or something and also cancel the midterms. Watch out for this guy.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin poured fuel on the fire by pointing out that martial law would eliminate elections altogether. Behar responded, “Because he’s worried — he even said if the Democrats take Congress next time, I will be impeached. Which means he can be convicted and sent to jail. He does not want that to happen.”

If this show’s audience showed more discernment and mental stability, they would not take the hot air these women blow around the studio seriously. Unfortunately, viewers who treat the harpies’ commentary as gospel truth will panic and convince themselves that President Trump plans to invoke martial law — despite the fact that he has given no indication whatsoever that he intends to do any such thing.

