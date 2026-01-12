Trump vs. Netflix: The Culture War Comes to Streaming

President Donald Trump went full-on Terminator in a recent Truth Social post, taking a number of shots at streaming giant Netflix and issuing a warning about the platform's proposed deal to buy out Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). The post featured commentary from One America News centered on the headline, “Stop the Netflix Cultural Takeover,” to which the president added his own message.

Trump is culturally savvy and understands how critical it is for conservatives not to focus solely on politics, but also on spreading the America First agenda through the common language of the people. And by common languages, I mean stories. The Lord Jesus Christ Himself primarily taught God’s Word through stories and parables, and for good reason. Stories speak to the common human experience and help us better understand ourselves internally by watching or reading about fictional—or even real-life—heroes and villains as they face similar problems, even when those problems are couched in fantasy.

The problem, of course, is that modern-day Hollywood shows little interest in fine storytelling that transcends the artificial boundaries dividing humanity. Instead, it prefers to produce propaganda that brainwashes weak-minded consumers into adopting the values and principles of radical left-wing progressivism. The art of filmmaking no longer centers on exploring the human condition; it now functions as an indoctrination tool that creates foot soldiers for an army of activists who believe they are fighting for a righteous cause while actually working against their own best interests.

President Trump’s post clearly articulates his opposition to Netflix merging with Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that is already undergoing intense regulatory scrutiny at the Justice Department. For the merger to move forward, federal regulators must approve it. If regulators eventually approve the deal, it will combine the world’s largest streaming platform with what many consider the most valuable film and television libraries ever assembled.

According to Newsmax, “Critics argue the merger would concentrate unprecedented power over the streaming video and entertainment markets in a single corporation, Netflix. A combined Netflix-WBD entity would control a dominant share of premium scripted content, global streaming distribution, and major intellectual property franchises, giving it outsized leverage over pricing, release windows, creative labor, and cultural narratives.”

The OAN article Trump shared, written by constitutional attorney John M. Pierce, warns that Netflix’s acquisition of WBD represents “an effort to consolidate unprecedented cultural power inside one of America’s most ideologically aggressive corporations.”

Pierce went on to accuse Netflix of aggressively promoting progressive values and principles while marginalizing opposing viewpoints. He argued that WBD’s assets are not merely commercial properties, but cultural institutions. If Netflix gains control of them, it would create the most powerful cultural gatekeeper in American history.

The constitutional attorney later argued that Netflix’s acquisition of the WBD libraries would weaken competition across online streaming, film production, and theatrical exhibition, while simultaneously eroding opportunities that currently exist for independent filmmakers. Compounding this issue is the presence of another bid for the properties.

“Paramount Skydance, backed by technology billionaire Larry Ellison and led by his son David Ellison, has reportedly made an all-cash tender offer of $108 billion or $30 per share for Warner Bros. Discovery—a proposal that implies a higher valuation for shareholders than Netflix’s offer,” Newsmax reported. Despite this superior bid, the WBD board continues to pursue the Netflix deal, raising serious questions about fiduciary responsibility.

Perhaps the WBD board continues to reject the Paramount Skydance offer not because of shareholder value, but because of ideological alignment. President Trump has previously stated that he favors Paramount under its current leadership, believing it presents a far more balanced range of viewpoints.

At the end of the day, culture matters—critically so. Right now, the vast majority of major film studios push a single ideological perspective: the liberal one. Because of that dominance, progressives have managed to shape entire generations of voters and activists. If Americans fail to fight for balance in the media consumed nationwide, this cultural monopoly could ultimately erode the republic itself, one movie at a time.

