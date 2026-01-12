Court Sides With Father After School Exposed 5-Year-Old to LGBT Books

A Massachusetts father won a huge legal battle as a court granted an injunction against a local school district that sickeningly insisted on exposing his five-year-old son to pro-LGBTQ books. It boggles the mind that people in this country still don’t see liberals attempting to indoctrinate children to accept deviant sexual behavior as normative. How many of these cases do folks need to see before they get a clue?

The case featured Alan L., the father of J.L. in court documentation, against the Lexington Public School District (LPSD) and Joseph Estabrook Elementary School (JEES). Alan is a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. The school likely knew this fact, understood why the father objected to exposing his son to pro-LGBTQ material, and disregarded it—showing how the so-called “tolerance” of the left applies only to ideas they already hold. In reality, it isn’t tolerance at all.

Alan objected to the content of specific books containing sexual themes and stated that his son faced “classroom instruction that promotes sexualized and ideological messages directly contrary to his family’s faith.” He also insisted that, as the boy’s parent, he should have received notification before his son encountered the sexual content in the books and classroom activities. He’s right on the money. Parents should control what their children are being taught and know exactly what curriculum teachers use in the classroom.

Before filing a civil suit, Alan said the LPSD and JEES rejected his requests to opt his child out of exposure to the material in the kindergarten classroom.

“Lexington refused even after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision last summer in Mahmoud v. Taylor, which held that schools must give notice and allow parents to opt out of content that threatens to undermine their religious beliefs,” the Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center (MLLC) said. Both the MLLC and the American Center for Law and Justice provided Alan with legal representation.

Alan stated that on September 16, 2025, his son watched a “read-aloud” video of the book Families, Families, Families! by Suzanne Lang as part of his health class. When I was that age in school, our “health” lesson taught the importance of brushing your teeth and eating healthy food. Exposing children that young to sexual topics is beyond inappropriate and falls outside what government-funded public schools should teach. Parents should address those issues.

“As a result of the district’s actions, J.L. has received moral instruction about marriage, sexuality, and family that directly contradicts the biblical teachings in which [his] family believes,” the court stated. “This has forced Alan to ‘discuss sensitive topics related to sexuality, marriage, and family structures much earlier than [he] wanted or believes is appropriate for [his] child’s age and maturity level.”

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of Boston ordered the school district and J.L.’s school to “make reasonable efforts to ensure that [the boy] is not taught or otherwise exposed to the content of the Identified Books, whether in the classroom or any other school setting.”

“This order represents a massive win for parents across the Commonwealth,” MLLC said of the ruling. “Public school districts now know that playing fast-and-loose with parental rights will expose them to significant liability.”

“If we ultimately succeed in this lawsuit or reach a settlement, Lexington could owe thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees. And schools now bear the responsibility, not parents, to identify materials in their curriculum that could violate a family’s expressed religious beliefs,” the attorney group explained.

“To our knowledge, this is the first case on curriculum opt-out rights anywhere in the country since the Mahmoud ruling,” added MLLC. “The Court here clarified that schools cannot force parents to identify every specific material they object to—a question Mahmoud had left open. This clarification carries significant weight.”

