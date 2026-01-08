‘Openness to Novelty’? Pro-LGBT Cardinal Raises Eyebrows at Vatican Gathering

Pro-LGBT Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe gave the opening meditation at the consistory in Rome, urging fellow cardinals to "remain in the boat of Peter" as divisions spring up in the Catholic Church. He went on to say, "Memory and openness to novelty must coexist in the life of the Church." In other words, Radcliffe is telling the Church to be willing to abandon clear teachings in Sacred Scripture and torch Sacred Tradition in submission to the LGBT agenda.

If you're a Catholic who has ever wondered why so many of your brothers and sisters are moving more and more toward the Traditional Latin Mass and strict adherence to the teachings of past councils, this explains it. Modernism and progressive ideology are corrupting those who hold positions high in Church hierarchy, and this corruption is trickling down to local parishes, poisoning the health of Christ's Body.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pope Leo XIV kicked off a two-day extraordinary consistory at the Vatican, where cardinals from across the globe met to consider four major themes: the mission of the Church in today's world, synodality, the relationship between the Holy See and particular Churches, and the liturgy. However, organizers selected only the first two themes for in-depth discussion, which, according to off-the-record accounts, discouraged several participants about the proceedings.

In his opening address, Pope Leo said, "I am here to listen," emphasizing that the consistory will not produce any documents but "continues a conversation that will help me in serving the mission of the entire Church." Having a pro-LGBT cardinal give an address telling the Church it must be willing to jettison sound teaching from Sacred Scripture and Tradition on the topic of homosexuality does not make for a reassuring start and should absolutely concern Catholics.

A report from LifeSite News on the consistory said, "According to the blog Messainlatino, multiple unnamed cardinals described the first session as poorly prepared and structurally restrictive, noting in particular that organizers scheduled no free interventions for the opening day. Participants conducted discussions in small, pre-assigned working groups based on language and curial affiliation, a format some participants said did not resemble the traditional consistory model of the past."

"The same source reported that, for reasons of time, participants effectively excluded the theme of the liturgy from substantive group discussion, despite listing it among the four initial topics. Several cardinals lamented what they perceived as a lack of interest in the Church understood as 'mystery,' and said that the overall approach appeared to continue the synodal processes of recent years," the report continued.

As stated above, the event began with a meditation from Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, a well-known progressive theologian who has publicly declared his support for greater inclusion of those who identify as LGBT in the Church. He read Mark 6:45-52 and urged fellow cardinals to remain "in the boat of Peter" amid the current storms of controversy impacting both the Church and the world, including war, inequality, sexual abuse scandals, and various ideological divisions.

He then warned hearers against staying on the shore out of fear of disagreement, stating that unity and mutual charity among the cardinals support Pope Leo. Later, he emphasized that "openness to novelty" is an essential part of life in the Church. He then quoted teachings from St. Augustine to make the case that Tradition and "progress" remain inseparable.

During his address, the Holy Father emphasized that Christ and charity draw people into the Church, warning that division in the Body of Christ ultimately weakens its witness of the gospel to the world. “This will be our way of proceeding: being attentive to the heart, mind and spirit of each; listening to one another; expressing only the main point and in a succinct manner, so that all can speak," the pope said.

The Church should not allow homosexuals to become priests, deacons, or consecrated religious while remaining unrepentant for lifestyles contrary to Scripture. The Word of God and the Tradition of the Church already settle this matter. Clergy and bishops must enforce these principles. The fact that the pope even allows further discussion on the topic is very disappointing.

