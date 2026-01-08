Jimmy Kimmel Turns ICE Shooting Into Anti-Trump Merch

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who appears to suffer from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, once again opened his yap to blab about a situation he didn’t fully understand after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman who, according to federal authorities, tried to run him over with her vehicle.

Advertisement

Anyone familiar with Kimmel’s work knows he never misses a chance to profit from tragedy. When he unveiled a red T-shirt during the liberal slop he calls a monologue—one that read, “Donald J. Trump Is Gonna Kill You”—he surprised no one on the conservative side of the aisle. True to form, Kimmel also suggested the phrase should become the “new slogan” for MAGA supporters.

Kimmel previously vilified MAGA after the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk last September, when he suggested Kirk’s murderer was a far-right MAGA supporter—despite evidence pointing clearly in the opposite direction. The late-night host refuses to take responsibility for the role he has played in fueling the division and violence spreading across the country through his inflammatory rhetoric.

The host also took another swipe at Trump, declaring, “This maniac, he’s not just killing people overseas.” Once again, figures like Kimmel don’t care if they pour gasoline on an already raging inferno, as long as it satisfies their audience and boosts ratings.

“An ICE agent today shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman during an ICE operation in Minneapolis. They’re there under the guise of protecting us,” Kimmel rambled during the monologue. He then shared President Trump’s social media response to the shooting and rejected Trump’s assertion that the woman acted in a “disorderly” manner and was “obstructing and resisting.”

Advertisement

“Now, I saw this video,” Kimmel said. “It didn’t look like anybody got run over to me. It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her.” He added that it would be “for the court to decide,” before playing a video of Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey telling ICE to “get the f*ck out” of Minneapolis.

People like Kimmel refuse to stick to the facts of any given situation. Facts undermine the narrative he has been hired to push as a propagandist for the radical left. In reality, ICE agents repeatedly ordered the woman to stop and exit the vehicle. She ignored those lawful commands while agents conducted an operation to deport criminal illegal aliens from the United States.

She then chose to turn her vehicle into a battering ram, ramming one of the agents and injuring him—an action that ultimately led to her own death when the officer acted in self-defense.

Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes.

Kimmel later cracked a joke about Frey’s comment, saying, “That’s the shirt I want to see.” Someone tossed him another shirt that read, “Get the f**k out of all of these cities.”

Advertisement

The Daily Wire reported that “video from Wednesday’s fatal shooting shows ICE agents approaching the woman’s car, with one agent attempting to open the driver’s side door. Another agent approached the front of the vehicle, and the woman began to drive toward him before shots rang out. The agent near the front of the vehicle appeared to be clipped by the car.”

Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will soon come to an end. Can we fast-track the same fate for Kimmel?

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.