Teen Girl Vanishes Without a Trace in South Carolina; Police Warn She May Be in Grave Danger

Local law enforcement officials revealed that a 16-year-old girl mysteriously disappeared from her home in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for tips about the whereabouts of teenager Mackenzie Dalton. Police describe Dalton as a blonde-haired 16-year-old who was last seen in late November, according to a statement the department released on January 2.

Advertisement

A missing teenager is always a terrifying experience for a parent, but authorities also said in their statement that they believe Dalton is in immediate danger due to her age and the length of time she has been missing. Police believe the girl is in the company of a man she allegedly knows, though authorities have not provided the individual’s name.

Naturally, the first two possibilities that come to mind in a scenario like this are human trafficking and murder. A male predator could have groomed her for the purpose of selling her as a sex slave or subjecting her to a fate too horrible to imagine. This reality makes it critical for parents to ensure they know all the people involved in their child’s life. Someone who appears completely harmless could turn out to be the devil in disguise.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department also revealed that investigators have already recovered the car Dalton drove away from her home, along with the suitcase she took with her. Authorities describe Mackenzie as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 118 pounds. Police did not provide a description of the clothes she may have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Advertisement

Local police referred to Dalton as a runaway. As of now, authorities say they do not suspect foul play in her disappearance, but they clarified that they still consider her “endangered.” Typically, the longer a person remains missing, the less likely authorities are to find them alive, especially in cases involving kidnapping. Even so, a person becomes harder to track down as more time passes after a disappearance.

The sheriff’s department is now seeking help from the public in locating Mackenzie Dalton. If you or someone you know has spotted the missing teenager, authorities ask that you call the department at 888-274-6327 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. You can also submit a tip online through the provided link.

At the end of the day, a missing child is not just a concern for parents and family members. It is a community issue, especially when authorities believe the child may be in danger. We have all seen stories of young girls who disappear and later turn up dead or trafficked. Predators now have more tools at their disposal to groom victims than ever before, thanks to social media—a platform that has proven to be a double-edged sword for modern society.

Advertisement

If you are a praying person, please keep Mackenzie and her parents in your prayers. The fear, panic, and anxiety they must feel every single day defy measurement. Thankfully, God is good and cares about us all in the big things like a missing child, as well as the small things we go through in life. Keep your children close to you tonight. And remember: Just because you don't think it can happen to you doesn't mean it won't.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.