Hostin Melts Down Over Maduro Takedown, Accuses Trump of ‘Almost Piracy’

On a recent episode of the world’s worst morning talk show, The View, co-host Sunny Hostin slammed President Donald Trump for doing exactly what he promised and taking down Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of implementing “imperialism” in the South American country. No matter what Trump does, he cannot win with the radical left. If former President Joe Biden carried out a successful operation like this, they would hail him as the greatest commander-in-chief in the nation’s history.

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said during the program, “What scared me is it seems like there’s this rallying behind the vice president, Rodriguez, who, as far as I’m concerned, is as bad as Maduro. Putting her in power would continue the same regime. So the U.S., again, should pursue diplomacy now, let the Venezuelan people vote for a free, safe, and fair Venezuela, hold democratic elections, and move on.”

The vast majority of MAGA supporters would probably agree that the United States needs to avoid spending excessive time and money on so-called “nation building,” as past efforts in the Middle East have proven disastrous. You cannot force a people to accept the American way of life if they do not truly recognize its merits and successes. The Venezuelan people should decide whether their country remains free, and after enduring the horrors of socialism, they will likely choose a different path. At least, that is what we all hope.

Hostin replied, “I ask this though, because the thing that’s interesting to me is Venezuela. I don’t think a lot of people know it owns 20 percent of the world’s oil, more than Saudi Arabia. For months, Trump was saying this is about narco-terrorism, this is about drugs being brought into this country. When you look at the indictment, it’s about drugs being brought into this country. Isn’t anyone concerned that what we’re doing is almost piracy? It’s like imperialism. We’re going to another country and taking their natural resources for ourselves.”

Any time a Republican president makes a major move on the geopolitical chessboard, the left immediately plays the oil card. Trump’s motivation for taking down Maduro could never possibly involve ending the reign of terror carried out by a vile drug cartel or stopping deadly poison from flooding into the United States and killing Americans. Nope. It has to be about oil. They deploy the accusation the same way they toss around the race card.

We are talking about a leader who ground his people into the dirt and caused the deaths of thousands upon thousands of individuals in the United States and across the globe. Maduro had every opportunity to comply and avoid the situation he now finds himself in. He refused. His ego convinced him he was untouchable. Now he is learning the hard way that he was wrong. Trump kept his word. He said he would bring Maduro to justice, and he followed through on that promise. And somehow, that still is not enough for leftists like Hostin.

Then again, nothing ever will be. They aren't against Trump's policies so much as they are against the president himself. They hate him. By extension, they hate this country and everything that it stands for. Common sense Americans hopefully see through the left's facade and will stand against the insanity during the midterm election later this year.

