Actor Ethan Hawke Rips Trump for Arresting Narco-Terrorist Dictator: 'Power Corrupts'

Actor Ethan Hawke — whose work I mostly enjoy — joined the crowd of intellectually challenged radical leftists crying their eyes out like toddlers trapped in adult bodies over President Donald Trump’s capture of narco-terrorist and socialist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia. The left throws around political phrases like “no kings” and claims to be all about destroying fascist dictators. But when the president actually does what they only make signs and whine about, they throw hissy fits. Do these guys have a relaxed brains or something?

Hawke, who is clearly a far-left radical, spoke about Maduro’s capture and said he was “a little bit in shock about it,” adding that he was “already upset about the Kennedy Center honor, and now we’re bombing them [Venezuela].” He then took the opportunity, from the ivory tower of celebrity, to lob criticisms at Trump. So which is it, Mr. Hawke? Do you support fascism or do you hate it? You can’t claim to hate fascism and then get mad when someone takes down an actual fascist.

What Hollywood’s brainless amoebas floating around its toxic cesspool lose sight of is what Venezuelans think about Trump’s capture of Maduro. The vast majority feel thrilled to see the guy removed from power. The president freed them from tyranny and persecution. Once upon a time, people called a man who accomplished such a feat a hero.

When a reporter asked Hawke if he “made any sense of it,” he shook his head and said he had done “enough Shakespeare plays to know that power corrupts,” in a covert dig at President Trump.

“Power corrupts […] History is littered with selfish and greedy people,” Hawke told the reporter. The full quote from Lord Acton reads, “Power corrupts, but absolute power corrupts absolutely,” and no one really disputes this clearly observable fact. But Hawke speaks out of both sides of his mouth, condemning power while also supporting more and more political authority for left-wing elites to engineer a so-called utopian society. That’s what liberals want.

This logic makes about as much sense as an amputee buying a pair of hiking boots. You can’t condemn political power as a corrupting force while simultaneously believing the government needs more power to care for people from the cradle to the grave. You don’t need a doctorate in advanced astrophysics to spot the problem with this kind of inconsistent thinking.

Early Sunday morning, President Trump released a statement explaining the actions the administration took to bring Maduro and his wife to justice.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement,” President Trump said in a Truth Social post confirming the successful operation.

The president provided further details during a press conference he held at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate. During the event, Trump said it is critical to the best interests of the United States to rebuild and run Venezuela.

