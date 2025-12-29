Trump Stands Firm With Israel, Says He Could Support Military Action Against Iran at Mar-A-Lago

President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago, where he revealed that he would support another Israeli attack on Iran under certain circumstances. No doubt this comment will prove controversial among conservatives, with many believing the United States has become far too chummy with Israel, a dynamic that could pull the U.S. into another conflict in the Middle East.

Trump took questions prior to his meeting with Netanyahu, the sixth meeting of this term. A reporter asked the president if he would back another Israeli strike on Iran if the country—infamously known for chanting “Death to America” in its streets—moves forward with its missile or nuclear program. Trump answered yes.

“The missiles, yes. The nuclear, fast,” Trump replied. “One would be yes, absolutely, the other was, we’ll do it immediately.” Iran gaining access to a nuclear missile would trigger an all-hands-on-deck, full-blown global emergency. The Muslim-majority nation would waste no time deploying such a weapon against Israel and other nearby enemies, a move that could quickly escalate into a third world war. Iran could also supply radical Islamic terrorist groups with such a weapon, which it would undoubtedly do to push forward jihad against non-Muslim countries.

During the press conference, President Trump also noted that many Iranian citizens have expressed displeasure with the current regime ruling over them as they endure massive inflation, a “bust” economy, and the threat of violence if they speak out against their government.

“Every time they have a rioter or someone forms a group, little or big, they start shooting people. You know, they kill people,” Trump told the press. “They’re vicious, vicious people.”

Over the weekend, protests and strikes erupted across Iran’s capital, Tehran, after the country’s currency collapsed. The previous meeting between Netanyahu and the president focused on Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, which Trump brokered and which ultimately facilitated the release of all living hostages held by Hamas and the bodies of all deceased hostages, except for Ran Gvili.

According to The Daily Wire:

Over the weekend, Gvili’s parents met with Netanyahu when he arrived in Florida, and they met Monday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff. The family called the conversation “very positive” and said the three advisers “stressed that the return of Ran is of great importance to President Trump, and that significant efforts are being made to bring him back.”

“We have one wonderful young man whose parents are right here now inside,” Trump went on to say of the Gvili family. “He’s the only one left, and we’re doing everything we can to get his body back. The parents just said, hopefully he’s alive, and I said, ‘I love you to think that way.’”

Hours before meeting with Trump, Netanyahu sat down with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Just last week, the Israeli prime minister revealed a $108 billion plan to create an independent domestic arms industry as both political parties in the U.S. continue debating foreign military aid to Israel. Netanyahu said the investment would fund the expansion of Israel’s munitions production and other military capabilities over the next decade, with the goal of reducing dependence on other nations, including those Israel considers friends.

