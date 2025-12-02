White House Obliterates Pop Star Sabrina Carpenter After She Slams ICE

The White House came out swinging haymakers like Mike Tyson in a fiery hot response to pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter after she blasted the Trump administration for using her music without permission in a video promoting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). One of the most epic things about having Trump and his team in charge is that, unlike the weak-sauce leaders the GOP used to churn out, these folks have intestinal fortitude. You come for them, they fight back. An administration with teeth. Exactly what we’ve needed for years.

Carpenter grew furious when she learned the video used her hit song “Juno,” calling it “evil and disgusting” and replying to it on the social media platform X: “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” If it’s “inhumane” to celebrate putting a boot in the backside of illegal migrant criminals and gang members and kicking them out of the country, what do you call letting such vermin stay here and harm innocent people?

Just a little something for Ms. Carpenter to think about.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson delivered some sharp words for Carpenter when Fox News asked her for a reaction: “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Ouch.

That response landed hard. And Carpenter earned every bit of it. It blows the mind how radical leftists bend over backward to defend violent criminals who enter our country illegally and victimize fellow Americans. We’re not talking about people desperately fleeing oppression. The vast majority or people ICE deports belong to sick and twisted gangs or cartels — people who bring deadly poison like fentanyl into the nation and cause countless deaths from coast to coast.

The video that stirred the controversy showed footage of ICE raids set to Carpenter’s smash single. The caption, which cleverly twisted her lyrics, said, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-Bye,” followed with a waving emoji and a heart-eyes emoji. Carpenter’s fans, who mostly seem to be fellow leftists, quickly showered her with praise for her lame attempt to stick it to the man.

“Proud to support an artist who uses her platform to support vulnerable, marginalized and demonized groups of people with her voice and charitable efforts,” one user replied. A second user, who also referenced fellow pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, wrote that “her, olivia…are on the right side of history….I hate to break it to y’all but our new generation popstars are braver and more vocal about social issues than old popstars.”

I wouldn’t call sticking up for violent rapists and murderers being on the “right side of history.” It’s sickening watching young people become so brainwashed that they defend individuals who, if given the chance, would gladly make them future victims. Left-wing ideology rots the mind and destroys common sense. Adults are indoctrinating children to such a severe degree that they now stick up for the bad guys and call it “social justice.”

Thankfully, Carpenter also drew some well-earned backlash from folks who still have fully functioning brain cells. One user wrote, “The job of the government is to put Americans first. It’s not inhumane for those who don’t belong here to go home. Americans should prioritize Americans and the government should prioritize Americans. That’s all there is to it.”

Another commenter roasted the singer on both sides by calling her out for disrespecting God when she filmed one of her risque music videos in a Catholic Church. “You used a Catholic Church to film a music video laden with sexual innuendo, and then defended yourself by claiming ‘Jesus was a Carpenter too.’ You have no right to call things evil or disgusting.”

