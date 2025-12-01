Marvel Star Shocks Hollywood, Comes to Defense of 'Friend' Trump

Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin, most well known for portraying the Marvel villain Thanos and for his role in the '80s classic The Goonies, recently stated in an interview that he's not at all worried about President Donald Trump refusing to obey the Constitution and leave office in 2029, referring to him as his "friend" and calling him a "marketing genius."

Holy smokes. To hear an A-list actor with a filmography as awesome as Brolin's come out and refer to the president as his friend instead of just lambasting him the way his radical left-wing colleagues always do is truly a breath of fresh air. If you take a moment and sit in silence, you can hear liberals throwing themselves to the floor, kicking and screaming in agony as someone of Brolin's caliber unplugs from the progressive hive mind.

In an interview with The Independent, Brolin revealed that his feelings about Trump differ vastly from those of many professionals working in Hollywood, citing his friendship with Trump before he first ran for office in 2016 as the reason for this difference.

“I’m not scared of Trump, because even though he says he’s staying forever, he just won’t stay,” Brolin told the publication. “And if he does, then I’ll deal with that moment. But after being a friend of Trump before he was president, I know a different guy.”

The Weapons actor then pointed out that he first met the president in 2010 on the set of Oliver Stone's Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, as Trump prepared to film a cameo. Unfortunately, editors cut Trump's part from the movie, so it never appeared in the final cut of the film.

Brolin also expressed admiration for President Trump's prowess during his real estate career. He praised the billionaire for having the guts to build a $400 million dollar hotel "in the middle of a cesspool city during the Seventies," adding "that's interesting to me."

However, Brolin did state during the interview he feels that President Trump has gone too far in seeking out power, saying, "Now it's power unmitigated, it's unregulated." Even with that, the actor still thinks Trump is a genius. So do most of the MAGA movement and other common sense Americans, many of whom have the discernment necessary to parse through his rhetoric and see the expert-level trolling he puts liberals through on a daily basis.

Brolin told the outlet that “there is no greater genius than him in marketing – he takes the weakness of the general population and fills it. And that’s why I think a lot of people feel that they have a mascot in him.”

The conversation wrapped up with Brolin stating, "I think it's much less about Trump than it is about the general population and their need for validation." Liberals jumped the gun by assuming Brolin modeled his latest role as Monsignor Wicks in the new Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man—a character who preaches hatred as a form of religious piety—on President Trump. Brolin says this is simply not the case.

“I could make something up and say it came from a kind of Trumpian greed,” Brolin explained, “but it just wasn’t.” He then added, “Wicks garners a sense of power, then no boundaries remain.”

