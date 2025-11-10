New Report Reveals Truth About How Kate Middleton Felt About Stripping Prince Andrew's Titles

A new report reveals that King Charles had a strong supporter and key ally backing his decision to strip his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, of his royal titles: Princess Kate Middleton, wife of his eldest son, Prince William. In fact, many call her the “power behind the throne,” noting her major influence over the ins and outs of the royal family.

On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.” Andrew now goes by his full name, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. I think this action is both important and necessary, given his shady connections to deceased billionaire pedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

One has to wonder if the royals know something about the family’s black sheep that could soon become public. Could that be why they’re already distancing themselves from him? The timing feels strange, seemingly coming out of nowhere—a theory of mine, but worth pondering.

“Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William as they work to secure the royal family’s future and her own determined destiny to become queen,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

“With a smiling face for the cameras and a steely resolve in private, she protects the destinies of her husband, Prince William, and their eldest son, Prince George, while doing her part to preserve the royal brand,” he added. “She constantly crafts the right image. I believe she never cared much for Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, sparking an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew that ultimately sealed Andrew’s fate.”

That wasn’t a smart move on Andrew’s part. A source close to the king revealed that both William and the Princess of Wales backed the monarch. Another insider claimed they sensed a “female touch” in the palace statement, believing Kate and Queen Camilla played a major role in deciding to remove Andrew’s titles.

“Their Majesties want to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies remain with the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse,” the statement concluded. The ending directly referenced the sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew, which he still denies.

“Camilla and Catherine pushed for the decision, and William added pressure because he didn’t want to inherit the headache,” another source said. “The family made the call together, and I felt proud when I heard it.”

Pelham Turner also believes Kate shaped the language used in the statement.

“Kate has blossomed in the media, especially after announcing her cancer,” he explained. “She serves as a dutiful wife, mother, and queen-in-waiting. Her skill in promoting that image is legendary. Like a tigress guarding her brood, she saw how Andrew’s behavior could damage the monarchy’s future and made sure to bring about his downfall.”

Princess Kate is beloved by many not only in her native land of Britain, but all across the world. Much like Princess Diana, she is an effective communicator and excels at relating to the average person, despite her royal title. Class, beauty, and a heart of gold have made Kate an icon who is sure to leave her mark on the monarchy.

