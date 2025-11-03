'Scream' Actor Yells Obscenities About ICE During Screening of the Film

Yet another Hollywood schlub decided to broadcast his political opinions by screaming into the void in a pathetic attempt to look cool, hip, and “woke” over the weekend. Actor Matthew Lillard shouted “F**k ICE” during a special Halloween party screening of the only real film he’s made that anyone actually cares about — Scream. Lillard, who plays Stu in the movie, surprised the audience at Cinespia’s Halloween screening and then urged the crowd to “lead with love.”

The brain-dead fans packing the theater erupted in cheers as Lillard hurled obscenities at the hard-working men and women who risk their lives rounding up criminal illegals and getting them off the streets. He followed up by saying, “In this time, in this city, we need to lead with love. Do not forget that s**t in this moment — not to be political, but to be political as s**t.”

Here’s what dolts like Lillard and the rest of Hollywood’s progressive propagandists never seem to grasp: the United States doesn’t have endless resources to feed, clothe, house, and provide healthcare for everyone on the planet. And let’s be clear — those who cross our borders illegally commit crimes. Every one of them. Because illegal entry violates federal law. They all need to go.

However, our president and his administration focus mostly on those who’ve entered the country with criminal backgrounds — which, frankly, is a lot of them. Ever since ICE began enforcing immigration law, crime statistics in major cities have dropped significantly. Is Lillard really saying he wants the streets crawling with South American gang members who rape, murder, steal, and traffic children?

Leftists seem to believe the only reason for booting those who don't have a legal right to be here is the color of their skin. I can assure all of them that it is not even something up for consideration. Illegal aliens have provided plenty of reasons to kick them back out of the country, without race having anything to do with it. Does the name Laken Riley ring any bells? You know, the young woman who had her life stolen away by an illegal alien?

How about justice for Laken? How about working to prevent future incidents like this from occurring? Funny how people like Matthew Lillard never bring up the murders, the rapes, or the drunk driving accidents that occur at the hands of those in our country illegally. Guess the facts don't fit in their leftist narrative, so they just bury those and pretend none of it ever happened. Too bad the families of the victims can't do the same.

Lillard then told the crowd to vote “Yes” on Proposition 50, an initiative that would redistrict California to cancel out the five additional Republican seats created in Texas.

“You have to vote. If you don’t vote, we are going down, so it’s on us. And if you don’t like that, I’m so not sorry,” he concluded. Wow, he really told us, didn't he? So stunning. So brave. Saying the exact same thing that every other Hollywood liberal is saying takes a lot of courage.

Someone needs to test Hollywood’s water for lead. Something out there must be fueling the stunning level of stupidity pouring out of that place.

