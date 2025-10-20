'The Godfather' Actor Makes Wild, Atrocious Claims About Trump Advisor Stephen Miller

Actor Robert De Niro, best known for his role in the Hollywood classic The Godfather, appeared on MSNBC’s The Weekend and made a wild, atrocious claim about President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller. During the interview, De Niro referred to Miller as a "Nazi" and said that he's Trump's "Goebbels."

Radical leftists, especially in the entertainment industry, love to throw around the term "Nazi" anytime someone expresses a political belief that differs from theirs, which makes the word devoid of any real power or meaning. The term has suffered the same fate as "racist."

Racists actually do exist, but people find it much harder these days to take the claim seriously when leftists apply the label to anyone outside their camp.

Show host Jonathan Capeheart said, "You said earlier, Mr. De Niro, about the president, he will not leave the White House. This is where you and I are on the same wavelength."

De Niro replied, “No way. We see it we see it we see it all the time — he will not want to leave. He set it up with, I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.”

Now, I may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but it seems impossible to be both a Jew and a Nazi. In fact, to even suggest such a thing is highly offensive. Someone who makes such a claim should feel deep shame. De Niro’s emphatic statement shows that shame is a human trait he sorely lacks.

He then said, “It’s all nonsense. It’s we know it’s all racist. It’s all, I mean, that’s what he appeals to that’s what Trump is. Everything is what you see is what you get. It’s not going to change with him. Everything, the point is we have to keep fighting and pushing until he is out, period. There’s no other way. He’s not going to want to leave the White House. What is he facing? He’s facing certain things no matter what the Supreme Court, they’re going to find a way to go after him for what he’s done, all the awful, monstrous things that he’s done. You know, I don’t see anyway, he’s not going to want to leave.”

I'd like to ask De Niro to define a "Nazi." What is the policy platform of the National Socialist Party? What principles form the basis of their ideology? I have a feeling he'd be less than intellectually honest in his answers. In fact, with the actor's reputation for being a loose cannon, chances are he'd explode in rage and probably try to go full Raging Bull on me.

When people abandon facts for feelings, they treat violence as an acceptable response to challenges to their worldview. Or that's what progressives believe, anyway. The assassination of conservative hero Charlie Kirk is proof of that.

When 2028 finally rolls around, and Vice President JD Vance becomes the next president — my prediction — with a peaceful, normal transfer of power, every single conservative reporter, commentator, and podcaster needs to throw these words by De Niro and Capehart back in their faces.

When liberals face reality, they retreat into the fantasy realm they’ve built in their minds to justify their extremist positions. When you make a living pretending, you likely struggle to feel you contribute anything meaningful to the world.Political activism inflates their ego. And going with the flow of a twisted popular culture that largely agrees with you is a way to appear as if you're giving back without having to pay a price for it.

