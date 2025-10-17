Snoop Dogg Bashed 'Lightyear' for LGBT Content, But Look What's on His Children's Show

In the not-so-distant past, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg went on a rant about how inappropriate it was for Disney films aimed at young children, Lightyear specifically, to contain LGBTQ+ content. Well, it seems that was just a phase the musician was going through because he's flipped on that stance, likely because he feared being canceled by the radical left-wing mob in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Or he's just a raging hypocrite. Then again, both could be true.

News outlets reported on Friday that Snoop joined forces with the Gay, Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to push LGBTQ content in his children's show. Snoop revealed plans for his new series Doggyland, set to run on YouTube, during a conversation with Jeremy Beloate, a former contestant on The Voice.

The two collaborated on a new song called "Love is Love," and they plan to feature it on the show. Beloate voices Zippy, a puppy in the new series who joins the other pups in Doggyland to sing "Love is Love." Snoop voices the main character, Bow Wizzle.

According to Breitbart:

“Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” the pups sing, as several same-sex couples appear on screen. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

“It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is…being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key,” Snoop said during the conversation with Beloate.

Advertisement

Snoop then said the song is “teaching parenthood, it’s teaching the situation that kids and the world is going through right now in a beautiful way — through song, dance, melody — and just trying to get more understanding, clarity, on how we live and the way we live. And I felt like this music is a beautiful bridge to bring an understanding.”

“This is a program that we’ve been doing for years, where we involve kids, and these are things that kids have questions about. So now, hopefully, we can help answer these questions and help them to live a happy life and understand that love is love,” he stated.

The rapper said in a statement he's teaching children that "love always wins."

“At the end of the day, it’s all about love — that’s what we’re teachin’ the kids with ‘Love Is Love.’ Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right, because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do. We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins,” he remarked.

In August, Snoop shared his misgivings about LGBT content in children's entertainment while speaking on the It's Giving podcast. He recounted watching Lightyear with his grandchild and feeling uncomfortable when the film showed a same-sex kiss between two women.

Advertisement

“Oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the god**** movie,’” Snoop Dogg recalled thinking. “It f******me up. I’m, like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s***that I don’t have an answer for.”

“These are kids,” he continued during the interview. “We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The woke powers-that-be in control of the entertainment industry didn't have to twist Snoop's arm too hard to get him to fold like a bad hand of poker, did they? He caught flack, realized the fame and fortune he craves could take a hit, and bowed the knee without a second thought.

Guess Snoop's not so gangster anymore.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about radical liberal propaganda in Hollywood as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.